India vs Bangladesh Live Score, Women T20 World Cup 2026: IND to take on BAN in virtual quarterfinal

"So if South Africa win their remaining games, we also win the one match in between, and assuming Australia don't lose to Pakistan, if India win the match against Australia, they have chances to progress, or else they would be done. So it seems like it would be a virtual quarterfinal. Beat Australia at Lord's and make a place in the semifinals," he added.
IND vs BAN Women T20 World Cup 2026 Live Cricket Score Updates: Harmanpreet Kaur’s India will take on Nigar Sultana’s Bangladesh in match 23 of the ongoing Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 at the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester on Thursday.
India has won two of their three games. They have won against Pakistan and the Netherlands and lost to South Africa, which has complicated their qualification for the playoffs, as only two teams can qualify from a five-team group. While Australia is above India with eight points, South Africa is below them with four points and a lower run-rate.
Bangladesh, on the other hand, is lingering in the fourth spot on the table. With two wins from three games, they are also a contender if they were to upset India on Wednesday. The surface in Manchester tends to help spinners, and both sides have quality spinners in their ranks.
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"Where are India standing now? I am saying it would be a virtual quarterfinal because South Africa have two easy games, and I feel they would win those matches. Australia will keep winning their matches. It seems like they are head and shoulders above the rest," Chopra said.
"The next two games are going to be very hard - against India and South Africa. We have won two matches, so if we win the next two games, we will go to the semifinal, for which we are looking forward."
"Whenever there is a bad day as a team, we know that the morale of the entire team will be down. But the next day, everyone knows that we need to come together and motivate each other. So yesterday, we spoke about it in the huddle - we know it's a crucial game, but we will back each other. We will give our best in preparation over the next two days. We will take it day by day"
Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur, Yastika Bhatia/Bharti Fulmali, Richa Ghosh, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Shree Charani, Nandni Sharma
Dilara Akter, Juairiya Ferdous, Sharmin Akhter, Nigar Sultana, Sobhana Mostary, Ritu Moni, Shorna Akter, Rabeya Khan, Nahida Akter, Shanjida Akter, Marufa Akter
Hello and welcome to our live blog of India taking on Bangladesh in Manchester on Sunday. It is an important game for the 50-over champions as a win today will take them closer to the semifinals before facing Australia on Sunday, which will be a marquee contest as well. Do stay with us to get all the live updates.
India’s pace pack falling behind the rest at the Women’s T20 World Cup 2026
India’s women’s cricket team has won two out of three matches in the T20 World Cup, but a loss to South Africa has put their semi-final chances at risk. To qualify for the final four, the team—led by Harmanpreet Kaur—must win their remaining two group matches. (Read more from Shankar Narayan)
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