India vs Bangladesh Live Score, Women T20 World Cup 2026: IND to take on BAN in virtual quarterfinal

India Women vs Bangladesh Women T20 World Cup 2026 Live: India will take on Bangladesh.

IND vs BAN Women T20 World Cup 2026 Live Cricket Score Updates: Harmanpreet Kaur’s India will take on Nigar Sultana’s Bangladesh in match 23 of the ongoing Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 at the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester on Thursday.

India has won two of their three games. They have won against Pakistan and the Netherlands and lost to South Africa, which has complicated their qualification for the playoffs, as only two teams can qualify from a five-team group. While Australia is above India with eight points, South Africa is below them with four points and a lower run-rate.

Story continues below this ad Bangladesh, on the other hand, is lingering in the fourth spot on the table. With two wins from three games, they are also a contender if they were to upset India on Wednesday. The surface in Manchester tends to help spinners, and both sides have quality spinners in their ranks. Follow all the live updates of India taking on Bangladesh Live Updates Jun 25, 2026 04:15 PM IST India vs Bangladesh Live Score, Women T20 World Cup 2026: Aakash Chopra on IND vs BAN game "So if South Africa win their remaining games, we also win the one match in between, and assuming Australia don't lose to Pakistan, if India win the match against Australia, they have chances to progress, or else they would be done. So it seems like it would be a virtual quarterfinal. Beat Australia at Lord's and make a place in the semifinals," he added. Jun 25, 2026 04:06 PM IST India vs Bangladesh Live Score, Women T20 World Cup 2026: Aakash Chopra on IND vs BAN game "Where are India standing now? I am saying it would be a virtual quarterfinal because South Africa have two easy games, and I feel they would win those matches. Australia will keep winning their matches. It seems like they are head and shoulders above the rest," Chopra said. Jun 25, 2026 03:58 PM IST India vs Bangladesh Live Score, Women T20 World Cup 2026: What did Sobhana Mostary say ahead of game "The next two games are going to be very hard - against India and South Africa. We have won two matches, so if we win the next two games, we will go to the semifinal, for which we are looking forward." Jun 25, 2026 03:46 PM IST India vs Bangladesh Live Score, Women T20 World Cup 2026: What did Shafali Verma say ahead of game "Whenever there is a bad day as a team, we know that the morale of the entire team will be down. But the next day, everyone knows that we need to come together and motivate each other. So yesterday, we spoke about it in the huddle - we know it's a crucial game, but we will back each other. We will give our best in preparation over the next two days. We will take it day by day" Jun 25, 2026 03:35 PM IST India vs Bangladesh Live Score, Women T20 World Cup 2026: IND predicted XI Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur, Yastika Bhatia/Bharti Fulmali, Richa Ghosh, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Shree Charani, Nandni Sharma

Jun 25, 2026 03:24 PM IST India vs Bangladesh Live Score, Women T20 World Cup 2026: BAN predicted XI Dilara Akter, Juairiya Ferdous, Sharmin Akhter, Nigar Sultana, Sobhana Mostary, Ritu Moni, Shorna Akter, Rabeya Khan, Nahida Akter, Shanjida Akter, Marufa Akter Jun 25, 2026 03:13 PM IST India vs Bangladesh Live Score, Women T20 World Cup 2026: Hola! Hello and welcome to our live blog of India taking on Bangladesh in Manchester on Sunday. It is an important game for the 50-over champions as a win today will take them closer to the semifinals before facing Australia on Sunday, which will be a marquee contest as well. Do stay with us to get all the live updates. India’s pace pack falling behind the rest at the Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 Indian pace attack has been toothless at Women's World Cup 2026. (AP) India’s women’s cricket team has won two out of three matches in the T20 World Cup, but a loss to South Africa has put their semi-final chances at risk. To qualify for the final four, the team—led by Harmanpreet Kaur—must win their remaining two group matches. (Read more from Shankar Narayan)

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