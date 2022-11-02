scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 02, 2022

IND vs BAN: Virat Kohli becomes the leading run-scorer in T20 World Cup history

Kohli, on Wednesday, surpassed former Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene's record of most (1016) runs.

Virat KohliKohli made this record when he reached a personal score of 16 against Bangladesh in India's Group 2 encounter in Adelaide.

Star India batter Virat Kohli has reached another batting milestone as he became the leading run getter in the Men’s T20 World Cup history when he reached a personal score of 16 against Bangladesh in India’s Group 2 encounter in Adelaide. Kohli scored 64* off 44 balls against Bangladesh on Wednesday.

Kohli surpassed former Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene’s record of most runs. Mahela had scored 1016 runs in 31 innings. While Kolhi crossed 1017-run mark in his 23rd innings.

Kohli was the leading run-getter in 2014, when his 319 runs carried India to the final, where they lost to Sri Lanka. While in 2016 edition of the tournament, Kohli had finished in the second spot after India exited in the semi-final stage.

The right hander has been in great form in the ongoing T20 World Cup in Australia. After a match-winning knock of 82* against Pakistan, he also hit 62 against Netherlands. Kohli could only score 12 runs against South Africa.

First published on: 02-11-2022 at 02:36:14 pm
