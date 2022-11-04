They (ICC) want to ensure India reaches the semi-finals at any cost: Shahid Afridi

Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi has accused ICC for being ‘unfair’ and ‘supporting’ India. While being on a Samaa TV show, Afridi said, “You saw the ground how wet it was. But ICC is inclined towards India. They want to ensure India reaches the semi-finals at any cost. The umpires were also the same who officiated India vs Pakistan & will get the best umpire awards.”

Reactions from across the boarder came up after India defeated Bangladesh by five runs in a rain-curtailed T20 World Cup match on Wednesday. Batting first, India notched 184/6 in 20 overs. Bangladesh started the chase on strong footing with Litton Das scoring a 21-ball half-century. But after Bangladesh reached 66/0 in seven overs, rain interrupted play. Bangladesh were set a revised target of 151 in 16 overs against India in the T20 World Cup as play resumed after a brief spell of rain.

“Given the amount of rain that happened, the game resumed immediately after the break. It is very evident that many things were involved, the ICC, India playing (the game), the pressure that comes with it, there are many factors involved. But Litton’s batting was amazing. He played positive cricket. After six overs, we felt that if Bangladesh didn’t lose wickets for another 2-3 overs, they would have won the match. Overall, the fight shown by Bangladesh was brilliant,” Afridi further added.

Meanwhile, India will advance to the semifinals if they beat Zimbabwe on Sunday; Pakistan have to beat Bangladesh, and require at least one of India or South Africa to lose. Pakistan’s 33-run win over South Africa on Thursday in Sydney has kept the Super 12 Group 2 semi-final qualification scenarios interesting going into the final round of T20 World Cup group matches on Sunday.