IND vs BAN T20 World Cup report card: Virat Kohli, K L Rahul and bowlers shine for India in Adelaide

India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup report card: Virat Kohli’s love affair with the Adelaide Oval continued as he powered India to victory against Bangladesh by five runs in a rain-curtailed T20 World Cup match on Wednesday.

Invited to bat, Virat Kohli and K L Rahul hit imposing fifties to power India to 184/6. Defending a revised target of 151 in 16 overs following a brief rain interruption, India restricted Bangladesh to 145/6.

Here’s a quick form-check of Team India after the game:

KL Rahul

KL Rahul returned to form, courtesy of a well-composed half-century. Rahul took 20 balls to score his first 21 runs but once the Powerplay was done away with, he suddenly upped the ante and was particularly lethal on Shoriful, hitting him for 24 runs in an over. He was equally good on the field and it was his direct hit that got rid of Litton Das and changed the game in India’s favour.

Rohit Sharma

Skipper Rohit was dismissed cheaply for 2 off just 8 balls. However, in the rain-interrupted game, he was excellent on the field with his captaincy and bowling changes.

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli’s brilliant innings was laced with eight fours and a six in his 44-ball innings as none of the Bangladesh bowlers had any answer for his exquisite stroke play. Kohli, en route to his third half-century of the competition, had a couple of useful stands – 67 for the second wicket with Rahul and 38 for the third wicket with Suryakumar Yadav.

Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav came in and smacked a quickfire 30 off 15 balls. While his stay at the crease was brief but it did take away a lot of pressure of Kohli. Later, on the field, Surya was brilliant and took a few fantastic catches.

Hardik Pandya

With the bat, Hardik Pandya had an off day but came back well to pick up 28/2 in 3 overs.

Dinesh Karthik

Dinesh Karthik did get one boundary during his short stay before he was run out for 7.

Axar Patel

Axar Patel (7) couldn’t provide much support toward the back end either. He was given just one over to bowl in which he conceded six runs.

R Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin (13 not out off 6 balls) did hit some lusty blows which proved to be very useful in the final context of the match.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled three overs and conceded 27 runs

Md Shami

Mohammed Shami picked up one wicket in his three-over spell.

Arshdeep Singh

Young Arshdeep Singh showed ice-cool temperament as he bowled the last over and defended 20 runs off it. In his four-over spell, he conceded 38 but also picked up two important wickets