India vs Bangladesh Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022: IND lock horns against BAN in Adelaide

India vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score, T20 WC 2022, 35th Match, Super 12 Group 2: India will be hoping to put the defeat against South Africa in the rear view mirror when they take on Bangladesh in Adelaide on Wednesday. A proverbial banana skin fixture for India, the Men In Blue need to win against their neighbours at any cost in order to keep their semifinal dreams alive. With Dinesh Karthik likely to sit this one out due to injury, Rishabh Pant will get his first sniff of proper World Cup action and will be hoping to make the most out of the situation.
On the other hand, Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan created quite a flutter when he said that Bangladesh are not here to win the World Cup. That might be an honest assessment or a carefully concocted strategy to lull India into a false sense of security. Even though India lead 10-1 in T20I against the Bangla Tigers, they’ll know that there will be no place for complacency on Wednesday.
Follow live score and updates of IND vs BAN from Adelaide below.