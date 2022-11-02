scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 02, 2022
Live now

India vs Bangladesh Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022: IND lock horns against BAN in Adelaide

IND vs BAN Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022 35th Match: India clash with Bangladesh in must-win match.

By: Sports Desk
November 2, 2022 10:04:25 am
India | Bangladesh | India vs Bangladesh | IND vs BAN | T20 World Cup 2022 | Match 35IND vs BAN Live Commentary and Cricket Score, T20 WC 2022 35th Match: India take on Bangladesh at the Adelaide Oval.

India vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score, T20 WC 2022, 35th Match, Super 12 Group 2: India will be hoping to put the defeat against South Africa in the rear view mirror when they take on Bangladesh in Adelaide on Wednesday. A proverbial banana skin fixture for India, the Men In Blue need to win against their neighbours at any cost in order to keep their semifinal dreams alive. With Dinesh Karthik likely to sit this one out due to injury, Rishabh Pant will get his first sniff of proper World Cup action and will be hoping to make the most out of the situation.

On the other hand, Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan created quite a flutter when he said that Bangladesh are not here to win the World Cup. That might be an honest assessment or a carefully concocted strategy to lull India into a false sense of security. Even though India lead 10-1 in T20I against the Bangla Tigers, they’ll know that there will be no place for complacency on Wednesday.

Follow live score and updates of IND vs BAN from Adelaide below.

Live Blog

India vs Bangladesh Live Score and Updates: Follow IND vs BAN live action from Adelaide.

Rishabh Pant likely to replace injured Dinesh Karthik, KL Rahul expected to retain place for Bangladesh game

T20 World Cup Dinesh Karthik, left, reacts as he leaves the field with an injury during the T20 World Cup cricket match between the India and South Africa in Perth, Australia, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Gary Day)

Wicket-keeper batsman and finisher-designate Dinesh Karthik would likely miss India’s Super 12 encounter against Bangladesh in Adelaide on Wednesday, as he has not yet recovered from a back spasm that he incurred during the game against South Africa. Though he has not been fully ruled out and came for practice here on Tuesday, Rishabh Pant is likely to replace him, The Indian Express has understood. That also means out-of-form opener KL Rahul will retain his place in the playing XI.

Karthik was injured during the back end of the South Africa game. At the start of the 16th over of the game, he was holding his back and grimacing in pain. Subsequently, Pant replaced him for the rest of the innings. Speaking on the eve of the Bangladesh game, coach Rahul Dravid said the medical team would closely monitor the 37-year-old’s injury. “He had a spasm after he jumped for the ball and landed in such a way that he felt pain thereafter. He is looking fine now and has come for practice with us. He will be undergoing a few sessions in the early morning and then we will assess his situation,” he said. (READ MORE)

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
First published on: 02-11-2022 at 10:04:25 am
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments