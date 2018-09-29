Asia Cup triumph is the reward of all hardwork throughout the tournament: Rohit Sharma

India beat Bangladesh by three wickets. (Source: AP) India beat Bangladesh by three wickets. (Source: AP)

India beat Bangladesh by three wickets in a thrilling last-over finish to win their seventh Asia Cup title on Friday. Chasing 223 on a two-paced track in Dubai, India got off to a good start but struggled after losing wickets at regular intervals in the middle overs. An injury to Kedar Jadhav in the 36’th over complicated proceedings but a crucial 52-run stand between Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Ravindra Jadeja put the men in blue back on track. While Kumar and Jadeja fell in the penultimate over, Jadhav returned to the middle to hit the winning runs off the last ball.

India captain Rohit Sharma was delighted with the fantastic victory and speaking at the post-match presentation expressed satisfaction over the performance of his boys. “We played some good cricket throughout the tournament and this is the reward of all the hardwork throughout the tournament. I have been part of games like this before and credit to the guys in the middle to handle the pressure and to cross the finishing line was a fantastic effort. You have to give some credit to Bangladesh. They put us under pressure in the first 10 overs. We thought if the ball got older, the spinners would do the work for us. It was important to keep it tight and we have done that well throughout the tournament.”

Crediting his teammates for their efforts, Sharma said, “If you have a team like that, the captain will always look good. It wouldn’t be easy if we didn’t have the support of the remaining 10 players, so I am really proud of the boys. I would like to thank the crowd, who have come out in huge numbers to support us throughout the tournament and I’m sure they’re going back extremely pleased.”

Meanwhile, a visibly distraught Mashraf Mortaza hoped that that Tigers won a lot of hearts and said, “We fought till the last ball, but we made a lot of mistakes on the field today. We bowled really well, particularly if we made 240+. We asked the batsmen to make at least 260, but at the end of the day the bowlers did really well.”

“I wanted to bowl the quicks first, because I wanted to restrict the runs since they were going after us and trying to play shots at that stage. We didn’t want the spinners to be charged so I bowled out the fast bowlers,” he concluded.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd