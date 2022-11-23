IND vs BAN: 3rd ODI moved to Chittagong from Dhaka

Ahead of Bangladesh’s opposition’s announcement plans for a protest that could potentially shut down the capital on match day, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has moved the 3rd ODI against India from Dhaka to Chittagong, Bangladesh Cricket Board operations chief Jalal Yunus told AFP.

Beginning on December 4, India is scheduled to play three One-Day Internationals and two Test matches against the Bangla Tigers. Originally, all three ODI matches were scheduled to be played in Dhaka.

In order to steer clear of a rally by the Bangladesh Nationalist Party which is expected to bring hundreds of thousands onto the streets of Dhaka, the third match of the series on December 10 has now been moved to the coastal city of Chittagong.

Several huge demonstrations have been staged by the BNP around the country since last month with focus being forcing the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s government.

“Chittagong was originally scheduled to host one Test. We felt there should be an ODI at the venue too,” Bangladesh Cricket Board operations chief Jalal Yunus said on Wednesday.

Jalal refused to speak on the cause of the late venue change. However, the newspaper ‘New Age’ revealed the board had taken the decision to avoid the rally, quoting an unnamed BCB official.

Bangladesh will host India for two Tests in Chittagong from December 14-18 and Dhaka from December 22-26.