India vs Bangladesh Live Score: IND lock horns with BAN in do or die match

India vs Bangladesh Live Score Today Match: After a shock 1 run defeat to hosts Bangladesh in the last ODI, India will look to correct the course when they take on the Bangla Tigers at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. It won’t be as easy as it sounds though as Bangladesh haven’t lost an ODI series at home since October 2016. In that span, they have seen off the likes of Sri Lanka, West Indies and Afghanistan.
For India, Axar Patel will likely to come in for Shabaz Ahmed to add more experience in the clutch moments and Kuldeep Sen will probably be replaced by another young quick Umran Malik to add. With Rishabh Pant out of the series through an injury Sanju Samson has been added to the squad. KL Rahul has kept wickets in the first game so it is unlikely to see any changes in that department.
In the last match, Mehidy Hasan Miraz produced a sensational 39-ball 38-run cameo to take Bangladesh home with four overs to spare after India were all out for 186 runs.
With Rishabh Pant out of the series, Sanju Samson has been added to the squad. KL Rahul kept wickets in the first game so it is unlikely to see any changes in that department.