IND vs BAN 1st Test Day 4 Live Score Updates: Fifty up for Bangladesh

As it happened on Day 3!

Set a target of 513, Bangladesh were 42/0 at stumps on Day Three. There may not be much to take home about Gill’s and Pujara’s century against a Bangladesh attack that struggled to pose any challenge. But in terms of the bigger picture, with a new selection panel set to come in, it offers a breathing space for India at least in one format. Unlike the whiteball, there is little to do with the Test team. There is a good pool of pacers. Behind Ashwin and Jadeja, there are Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav and Saurabh Kumar. And the same in case of batting too as Gill showed on Friday via an emphatic maiden Test century.

More than the bowling, when it comes to transition, it is the batting unit that usually takes time. If they are straight away air dropped on overseas conditions, it can get challenging. This is why India wanted to give the likes of Gill and Iyer a cushion of familiarity, before the overseas challenge. Gill has already shown in Australia that he is one to count on in the future and could easily be the face of the next gen batting unit like what Kohli is to the current team. (READ MORE)