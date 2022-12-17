scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 17, 2022
Live now

IND vs BAN 1st Test Day 4 Live Score Updates: Fifty up for Bangladesh

India vs Bangladesh Live Score Updates, 1st Test Day 4: Chasing a target of 513, Bangladesh reached 42 for no loss at stumps on the third day.

By: Sports Desk
Updated: December 17, 2022 9:48:37 am
Follow BAN vs IND, 1st Test Day 4 Live Updates: India vs Bangladesh in Chattogram.

IND vs BAN 1st Test Day 4 Live Score Updates: India set a stiff 513-run target to win, and Bangladesh reached 42 for no loss at stumps on the third day of the opening Test against India in Chattogram on Friday. India dismissed Bangladesh for 150 in their first innings with left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav taking a career-best 5 for 40

Skipper KL Rahul, however, didn’t enforce the follow-on. India then declared their second innings for 258 for 2 after Shubman Gill (110 off 152 balls) and Cheteshwar Pujara (102 not out off 130 balls) hit centuries. At the end of the day’s play, Najmul Hossain Shanto (25) and Zakir Hasan (17) were at the crease for the home team.

Brief Scores:
India: 404 and 258/2 in 61.4 overs (S Gill 110, C Pujara 102 not out; Khaleed Ahmed 1/51).
Bangladesh: 150 and 42 for none in 12 overs (Najmul Hossain Shanto 25).

Follow IND vs BAN 1st Test Day 4 Live Score Updates:

Live Blog

IND vs BAN 1st Test Day 4 Live: Catch all the live updates between India vs Bangladesh from Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram.

09:48 (IST)17 Dec 2022
IND vs BAN 1st Test Day 4 Live: Umesh Yadav among the best

Umesh Yadav's Strike Rate is fantastic!

Image

09:47 (IST)17 Dec 2022
IND vs BAN 1st Test Day 4 Live: Bangladesh remain slow and steady

So far Bangladesh has played well in this tiny partnership. They must consider each session individually. In Tests, this is only the second innings in which Bangladesh openers have managed to forge a 50+ partnership against India.  The last time they achieved such a feat was in 2010 when Imrul Kayes and Tamim Iqbal had posted 53. Score after 24 overs, BAN: 75/0

09:40 (IST)17 Dec 2022
IND vs BAN 1st Test Day 4 Live: Fourrrrr!

FOUR! Zakir Hasan cuts it away past the backward point region and Umesh Yadav, who is brought back into the attack, concedes a boundary. India continues to search for that first wicket. Who will get that breakthrough? Score after 20 overs, BAN: 67/0

09:22 (IST)17 Dec 2022
IND vs BAN 1st Test Day 4 Live: Fifty up for Bangladesh

A boundary from the bat of Shanto off Siraj brings up the 50 up for Bangladesh! They need 460 runs to win the match, with all 10 wickets in hand.  Zakir Hasan 17*, Najmul Shanto 36* are steady at the crease.

09:03 (IST)17 Dec 2022
Here we go!

Bangladesh openers are out in the middle. The Indian side was seen to be in a group huddle. Kuldeep Yadav to kickstart proceedings for India. 

08:59 (IST)17 Dec 2022
As it happened on Day 3!

Set a target of 513, Bangladesh were 42/0 at stumps on Day Three. There may not be much to take home about Gill’s and Pujara’s century against a Bangladesh attack that struggled to pose any challenge. But in terms of the bigger picture, with a new selection panel set to come in, it offers a breathing space for India at least in one format. Unlike the whiteball, there is little to do with the Test team. There is a good pool of pacers. Behind Ashwin and Jadeja, there are Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav and Saurabh Kumar. And the same in case of batting too as Gill showed on Friday via an emphatic maiden Test century.

More than the bowling, when it comes to transition, it is the batting unit that usually takes time. If they are straight away air dropped on overseas conditions, it can get challenging. This is why India wanted to give the likes of Gill and Iyer a cushion of familiarity, before the overseas challenge. Gill has already shown in Australia that he is one to count on in the future and could easily be the face of the next gen batting unit like what Kohli is to the current team. (READ MORE)

08:45 (IST)17 Dec 2022
IND vs Day 3 Highlights

08:25 (IST)17 Dec 2022
BAN vs IND Say 4 Live: Welcome

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Day of the first Test match between Bangladesh and India. The Indian team is at the top of this contest as chasing such a steep total on the last 2 day's won't be that easy for Bangladesh. Team India will look to wrap the contest as early as possible.

Pujara and Gill, pathfinder and seeker, combine to sculpt India’s future in the Bangladesh Test and beyond

Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara celebrate completing a 50 run partnership vs Bangladesh in the 2nd innings. The duo went on to add 113 runs for the second wicket. (BCCI/Twitter)

Towards the end of the Virat Kohli-Ravi Shastri era, India were waiting to press the transition button in Tests. The 2021 series in England seemed like the end of the journey together for many. Ishant Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Virat Kohli, R Ashwin, Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja had already been through a huge transition and their time to move away one by one had arrived.

Unlike the bowling unit, India’s cricketing ecosystem tends to give a lot more time to its batsmen. After all, it is a country that celebrates the batsmen more than the bowlers, where for kids picking up the game, the advice from the senior most in the household is ‘score centuries beta.’ But as Pujara and Rahane were struggling like never before and with the likes of Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw in the mix, you could see what Kohli and Shastri were thinking. [Read more]

 

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 17-12-2022 at 08:15:12 am
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
close