IND vs BAN 1st Test Day 4 Live Score Updates: Fifty up for Bangladesh

IND vs BAN 1st Test Day 4 Live Score Updates: India set a stiff 513-run target to win, and Bangladesh reached 42 for no loss at stumps on the third day of the opening Test against India in Chattogram on Friday. India dismissed Bangladesh for 150 in their first innings with left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav taking a career-best 5 for 40
Skipper KL Rahul, however, didn’t enforce the follow-on. India then declared their second innings for 258 for 2 after Shubman Gill (110 off 152 balls) and Cheteshwar Pujara (102 not out off 130 balls) hit centuries. At the end of the day’s play, Najmul Hossain Shanto (25) and Zakir Hasan (17) were at the crease for the home team.
Brief Scores:
India: 404 and 258/2 in 61.4 overs (S Gill 110, C Pujara 102 not out; Khaleed Ahmed 1/51).
Bangladesh: 150 and 42 for none in 12 overs (Najmul Hossain Shanto 25).
Umesh Yadav's Strike Rate is fantastic!
So far Bangladesh has played well in this tiny partnership. They must consider each session individually. In Tests, this is only the second innings in which Bangladesh openers have managed to forge a 50+ partnership against India. The last time they achieved such a feat was in 2010 when Imrul Kayes and Tamim Iqbal had posted 53. Score after 24 overs, BAN: 75/0
FOUR! Zakir Hasan cuts it away past the backward point region and Umesh Yadav, who is brought back into the attack, concedes a boundary. India continues to search for that first wicket. Who will get that breakthrough? Score after 20 overs, BAN: 67/0
A boundary from the bat of Shanto off Siraj brings up the 50 up for Bangladesh! They need 460 runs to win the match, with all 10 wickets in hand. Zakir Hasan 17*, Najmul Shanto 36* are steady at the crease.
Bangladesh openers are out in the middle. The Indian side was seen to be in a group huddle. Kuldeep Yadav to kickstart proceedings for India.
Set a target of 513, Bangladesh were 42/0 at stumps on Day Three. There may not be much to take home about Gill’s and Pujara’s century against a Bangladesh attack that struggled to pose any challenge. But in terms of the bigger picture, with a new selection panel set to come in, it offers a breathing space for India at least in one format. Unlike the whiteball, there is little to do with the Test team. There is a good pool of pacers. Behind Ashwin and Jadeja, there are Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav and Saurabh Kumar. And the same in case of batting too as Gill showed on Friday via an emphatic maiden Test century.
More than the bowling, when it comes to transition, it is the batting unit that usually takes time. If they are straight away air dropped on overseas conditions, it can get challenging. This is why India wanted to give the likes of Gill and Iyer a cushion of familiarity, before the overseas challenge. Gill has already shown in Australia that he is one to count on in the future and could easily be the face of the next gen batting unit like what Kohli is to the current team. (READ MORE)
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Day of the first Test match between Bangladesh and India. The Indian team is at the top of this contest as chasing such a steep total on the last 2 day's won't be that easy for Bangladesh. Team India will look to wrap the contest as early as possible.