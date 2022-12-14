scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 14, 2022
Live now

India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Live Updates: KL Rahul in captain’s hot seat as IND take on BAN on Day 1

India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Match Live Score Updates: India are currently fourth in the WTC table behind Australia, South Africa and Sri Lanka.

By: Sports Desk
Updated: December 14, 2022 8:13:29 am
India vs Bangladesh | IND vs BAN | India vs Bangladesh TestIND vs BAN Test Live Score.

India vs Bangladesh Match Live Scorecard: The push for the final of the World Test Championship (WTC) begins in earnest as India will lock horns with a very game Bangladesh in the 1st Test on Wednesday. KL Rahul will be leading the side with skipper Rohit Sharma having to return home after suffering an injury in the 3rd ODI.

India are currently fourth in the WTC table behind Australia, South Africa and Sri Lanka and the only way of qualifying for the final is to win both the Bangladesh Tests and then build on that momentum and defeat Australia in all 4 Tests at home.

It won’t be an easy task for India against Bangladesh as the hosts have achieved memorable Test wins against England and Australia since they last played Team India in 2015.

Follow live score and updates from IND vs BAN Day 1 of 1st Test.

Live Blog

IND vs BAN 1st Test Day 1 live score and updates: Catch all the live action of India vs Bangladesh from Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram.

08:12 (IST)14 Dec 2022
BAN vs IND Live: Preview!

In many ways, Test cricket in Bangladesh is almost like a throwback to the 1990s era in India. Bereft of fast bowlers, they depend a lot on spinners to get the job done on black soil pitches which tend to be on the slower side. Touring sides don’t need to think a lot about what to expect in Bangladesh. You get what you expect, but once on the field, it doesn’t get any easier for the opposition.

Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam and Shakib Al Hasan may not have the guile and mastery of Ravichandran Ashwin, Nathan Lyons or Ravindra Jadeja. Neither are they in the mould of their predecessors Mohammad Rafique and Abdur Razzak, operating within limitations. Instead the trio possess the right armoury to ace the conditions, which are not the easiest to adapt to. Despite having a crowded pool of spinners – especially of the left-arm variety – they are still a bit old-school in the sense that there is no mystery to any of them. (READ MORE)

07:34 (IST)14 Dec 2022
BAN vs IND Live: Welcome

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the first Test of the two-match series starting Wednesday. This will be the first Test series between the two teams after 2019. Bangladesh had already won the three-match ODI series by 2-1.

India brace for trial by spin as two-Test series against Bangladesh begins

From the time India last toured Bangladesh (2015), the hosts have achieved memorable Test wins against England and Australia. And in each of those, their spinners were the architects. (Twitter/BCCI)

In many ways, Test cricket in Bangladesh is almost like a throwback to the 1990s era in India. Bereft of fast bowlers, they depend a lot on spinners to get the job done on black soil pitches which tend to be on the slower side. Touring sides don’t need to think a lot about what to expect in Bangladesh. You get what you expect, but once on the field, it doesn’t get any easier for the opposition.

Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam and Shakib Al Hasan may not have the guile and mastery of Ravichandran Ashwin, Nathan Lyons or Ravindra Jadeja. Neither are they in the mould of their predecessors Mohammad Rafique and Abdur Razzak, operating within limitations. Instead the trio possess the right armoury to ace the conditions, which are not the easiest to adapt to. Despite having a crowded pool of spinners – especially of the left-arm variety – they are still a bit old-school in the sense that there is no mystery to any of them.

But ask any touring batsmen what it is to face the Bangladesh spinners. Over after over, with crowded men around and a talkative wicketkeeper – be it Mushfiqur Rahim or Nurul Hasan – who resorts to an exaggerated reaction every time a batsman chooses to let go a delivery that is close to the stumps or when one of them gets just the right amount of turn to take the ball away from the bat, they can hear the decibel levels rise around them. (READ MORE)

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
First published on: 14-12-2022 at 07:32:00 am
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
close