IND vs BAN 1st ODI Live Updates: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul back in action

India go into Bangladesh ODI series with one eye on next year’s World Cup

Indian captain Rohit Sharma and Bangladesh skipper Liton Das with the trophy for the three-match ODI series. (BCCI)

Since the combination of captain Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid took over after the 2021 T20 World Cup, India have played 21 ODIs, the joint-highest for a Test side along with the West Indies in this period. Of course, almost all of these games slipped under the radar in a T20 World Cup year, but not anymore.

After the three-match away series against Bangladesh starting on Sunday, India have at least 12 more ODIs lined up at home, plus potentially half a dozen more in the next Asia Cup in similar conditions, as they build up to the 2023 World Cup which they will host.

After the recent ODI series in New Zealand that was hampered by rain, stand-in skipper for the tour Shikhar Dhawan had said that all these upcoming ODIs in South Asian conditions, starting with the Bangladesh series, would be a more “practical” way to prepare for the World Cup. Dhawan’s point is bolstered by India’s recent past; of the 21 ODIs they have played under this team management, only six have been at home, and all the rest have in fact been played outside Asia – in South Africa, England, West Indies, Zimbabwe and New Zealand. (READ MORE)