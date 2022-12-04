IND vs BAN 1st ODI Live Updates: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul back in action

India vs Bangladesh 2022 Live Scorecard: After the rain marred T20I and ODI series in New Zealand, India will return back in action against Bangladesh in a three-match ODI series starting Sunday, December 4. While the Shikar Dhawan-led men in blue won the only T20I of the three that were completed against the Black Caps, the latter won the only ODI from as many that were played. The upcoming series will mark the return of familiar names in captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul.
Squads: India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant(w), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Ishan Kishan, Rahul Tripathi, Rajat Patidar, Kuldeep Sen, Shahbaz Ahmed, Umran Malik
Bangladesh: Anamul Haque, Litton Das(c), Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Mahmudullah, Nurul Hasan(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Ebadot Hossain, Yasir Ali, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed
India are all set to resume its ICC ODI World Cup preparation with the ODI series against Bangladesh, starting on Sunday. Skipper Rohit Sharma will be at the helm while Virat Kohli will once again take the position at number 3. (India vs Bangladesh 1st ODI Live Streaming)
Since the combination of captain Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid took over after the 2021 T20 World Cup, India have played 21 ODIs, the joint-highest for a Test side along with the West Indies in this period. Of course, almost all of these games slipped under the radar in a T20 World Cup year, but not anymore. After the three-match away series against Bangladesh starting on Sunday, India have at least 12 more ODIs lined up at home, plus potentially half a dozen more in the next Asia Cup in similar conditions, as they build up to the 2023 World Cup which they will host. (READ MORE)
Rohit Sharma-led India will be keen on showing more intensity when they square off against a gutsy Bangladesh team in the three-match ODI series, beginning on Sunday. Addressing the media in a pre-match conference, Rohit said that this series will be anything but a cakewalk and the focus will be on winning the series. The Indian white ball squad travelling to the neighbouring country lacks experience but Rohit Sharma said that they are used to such an environment and he expects them to play their natural game. (READ MORE)