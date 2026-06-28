India vs Australia Live Score, Women T20 World Cup 2026: IND face AUS in must-win clash at Lord’s

India Women vs Australia Women T20 World Cup 2026 Live: IND take on AUS in must-win clash. (AP)

IND vs AUS Women T20 World Cup 2026 Live Cricket Score Updates: India face Australia in a must-win match at the iconic Lord’s on Sunday. If they do not get over the line against familiar foes Australia, Harmanpreet Kaur and Co are staring at a group stage exit in the T20 World Cup.

India have won all the matches they have played in the tournament thus far except one where they lost against South Africa. Such is the format of the tournament, that lone defeat has pushed India on the brink of defeat. If they can get the better of a dominant Australia side tonight, that is the question.

Story continues below this ad The Aussie led by Sophie Molineux have been ruthless in the tournament, winning all the four matches they have played thus far. With India guilty of dropping their fare share of catches this tournament, they’ll be pretty wary of that in this clash where a mistake can cost them everything. FOLLOW IND vs AUS Women’s World Cup LIVE SCORE AND UPDATES FROM LORD’S Live Updates Jun 28, 2026 04:18 PM IST IND vs AUS T20 World Cup LIVE: Hello and welcome Harmanpreet Kaur and India are standing on shaky grounds as they are set to face a dominant Australia team in a do or die match at Lord's on Sunday. If India lose tonight, they'll have to pack their bags and go home but if they win, they'll qualify to the next round, pipping South Africa for the second spot. But it's easier said than done as Australia are yet to lose in this World Cup, dominating with 4 wins out of 4.

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