IND vs AUS: When Bishen Singh Bedi warned about Ravindra Jadeja’s no-ball problem in 2016

Sunil Gavaskar lost his cool when Ravindra Jadeja bowled Marnus Labuschagne, only for it to be declared a no ball. “This is not acceptable. He has couple of man of the match awards but a spinner bowling no ball… I think Paras Mhambrey has to sit down with him and make him bowl from behind. This could cost India.”.

It was the fourth over of Australia’s innings and Labuschagne was on 0. He would feature in a 96-run partnership with Usman Khawaja to push Australia ahead in the game. When the replays showed that Jadeja had overstepped and Labuschagne had got the jail-break, India’s coach Rahul Dravid shook his head in disappointment.

Jadeja had bowled Steve Smith on a no-ball earlier in the series as well.

But this isn’t a new problem. The former great Indian left-arm spinner, who has praised Jadeja’s bowling evolution a lot in the past, had pointed out this mistake as far back as 2016, after a Test match against New Zealand where Jadeja had bowled a few no balls.

Bedi also explained how Jadeja can eradicate the issue.

“He still bowls no-balls, which is completely unacceptable for a spinner. His back leg should be behind the back crease during the delivery,” Bedi had told the Times of India, then.

Often, Jadeja slips past the back crease to deliver and finds his front heel pushed outside the popping crease with no part of the raised heel behind the line. In Bedi’s telling, it’s as simple as ensuring he stays behind the back crease (one on the line of the stumps) during the delivery.