Sunday, Feb 12, 2023
IND vs AUS: We were confident it was our best XI this week, says Pat Cummins

Australia conjured 177 in their first innings, but then conceded 400 runs to India’s batting line-up – particularly to Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel, who scored 70 and 84 runs respectively.

Australian captain Pat Cummins celebrates after he clean bowled Indian captain Rohit Sharma during the 2nd day of the 1st cricket test match between India-Australia at Vidharba Cricket Stadium, Nagpur, Maharashtra. (PTI)

Australia captain Pat Cummins defended the selection decisions made by him in the aftermath of the first Test in Nagpur after the Australians were subjected to a brutal loss within three days of the match.

Australia conjured 177 in their first innings, but then conceded 400 runs to India’s batting line-up – particularly to Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel, who scored 70 and 84 runs respectively. They then crumbled on the third day, falling to an innings defeat after only being able to stitch up 91 runs in their second innings.

Speaking about the loss, Cummins reiterated the faith the team management had that the best players available were chosen.

Read |Aussies down under: Innings loss, lowest Test score against India

“We were confident it was our best XI this week,” Cummins said post-game. We know the quality Trav (Travis Head) is. He’s a huge part of this team but we were confident in the 11 guys out there. He’s been really good around the group. He’s been out the back working really hard on his game like he always does,” said the Aussie captain to Sen.com.au.

Cummins also spoke about how Australia will try to put the loss at Nagpur behind them. Part of his reasoning was that losses of this magnitude can often be easier to put behind and that Australia needed to identify which issues to work on and make larger strides in those areas.

“I think sometimes it’s almost easier to put those kinds of losses behind you. You are looking at small margins. You have to have a hard look at your game and the big strides you need to change to give yourself the best chance next week,” said Cummins.

India will take on Australia next in New Delhi at the Arun Jaitley Stadium from February 17-21st for the second Test match of the four-Test series.

First published on: 12-02-2023 at 10:16 IST
