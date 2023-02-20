‘Frantic is probably the word’: Australia coach Andrew McDonald describes Day 3 collapse

Australia chief coach Andrew McDonald on Monday described his team’s Day 3 collapse in the second Test as “frantic” and said the batsmen abandoned their batting plans in the second innings.

“I think it will take a little bit more than 24 hours to get your head around it, it happened awfully quick. Frantic is probably the word (to describe the collapse),” he told SEN Test Cricket.

“It felt like we were sort of rushing towards a total, we were in a really strong position at 2-85, driving the game, and it was the first time I’d seen (Ravichandran) Ashwin with defensive fields and (Ravindra) Jadeja as well, so we felt like we were controlling the game well there.”

Australia, who seemed to be shaping up well for the challenge with 61 for one at stumps on day 2, lost nine second-innings wickets for just 48 runs to be all out for 113. India then reached the winning target of 115 for the loss of four wickets to take a 2-0 lead and retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

“As happens in the sub-continent, you give an inch and they’ll take a mile. They got a little opening and they drove it to their advantage and suddenly the pressure that we built up during the game, and that was one of the real focuses of the game to shift the pressure to the Indian dressing room, it felt like we did that and then it just came flooding back to our change room and we weren’t able to navigate a way through that, which was very disappointing,” he said.

Six Australian batsman were dismissed playing a sweep, but McDonald maintained it wasn’t a plan across the board.

“We don’t necessarily have team batting plans, it’s more individual batting plans. You’ll hear us talking about method and how individuals go about it, so to say it was a team plan to go out there and play that way would be false,” he explained.

“Michael De Venuto (batting coach) and the coaches do a fantastic job in gearing up the individuals for the way they want to play. I think a few players got away from what makes them really good players in that moment.

“Was it pressure or was it perceived pressure… it’ll be a combination of factors but ultimately there were some poor decisions in that batting unit, we have to own that.”

“There’s always a balance between attack and defence, we saw Usman Khawaja in the first innings go on the attack and was quite successful and got the game in our control using sweeps and reverse sweeps.

“Then on the flip side of that, for some of the batters who are good sweepers to be criticized for doing that, it’s a balance… probably got the balance wrong.”