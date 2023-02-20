scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 20, 2023
Advertisement

‘Frantic is probably the word’: Australia coach Andrew McDonald describes Day 3 collapse

In the second Test, Australia lost nine second-innings wickets for just 48 runs to be all out for 113.

Australian head coach Andrew McDonald. (FILE)
Listen to this article
‘Frantic is probably the word’: Australia coach Andrew McDonald describes Day 3 collapse
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Australia chief coach Andrew McDonald on Monday described his team’s Day 3 collapse in the second Test as “frantic” and said the batsmen abandoned their batting plans in the second innings.

“I think it will take a little bit more than 24 hours to get your head around it, it happened awfully quick. Frantic is probably the word (to describe the collapse),” he told SEN Test Cricket.

“It felt like we were sort of rushing towards a total, we were in a really strong position at 2-85, driving the game, and it was the first time I’d seen (Ravichandran) Ashwin with defensive fields and (Ravindra) Jadeja as well, so we felt like we were controlling the game well there.”

Australia, who seemed to be shaping up well for the challenge with 61 for one at stumps on day 2, lost nine second-innings wickets for just 48 runs to be all out for 113. India then reached the winning target of 115 for the loss of four wickets to take a 2-0 lead and retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of past week with MCQs: February 13 to 19
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of past week with MCQs: February 13 to 19
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at Idea Exchange: ‘All governments should implemen...
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at Idea Exchange: ‘All governments should implemen...
‘Why couldn’t we make our own high-speed trains?’: Meet...
‘Why couldn’t we make our own high-speed trains?’: Meet...
Takeaways from Aero India
Takeaways from Aero India

“As happens in the sub-continent, you give an inch and they’ll take a mile. They got a little opening and they drove it to their advantage and suddenly the pressure that we built up during the game, and that was one of the real focuses of the game to shift the pressure to the Indian dressing room, it felt like we did that and then it just came flooding back to our change room and we weren’t able to navigate a way through that, which was very disappointing,” he said.

Six Australian batsman were dismissed playing a sweep, but McDonald maintained it wasn’t a plan across the board.

“We don’t necessarily have team batting plans, it’s more individual batting plans. You’ll hear us talking about method and how individuals go about it, so to say it was a team plan to go out there and play that way would be false,” he explained.

Advertisement

“Michael De Venuto (batting coach) and the coaches do a fantastic job in gearing up the individuals for the way they want to play. I think a few players got away from what makes them really good players in that moment.

“Was it pressure or was it perceived pressure… it’ll be a combination of factors but ultimately there were some poor decisions in that batting unit, we have to own that.”

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

“There’s always a balance between attack and defence, we saw Usman Khawaja in the first innings go on the attack and was quite successful and got the game in our control using sweeps and reverse sweeps.

Advertisement

“Then on the flip side of that, for some of the batters who are good sweepers to be criticized for doing that, it’s a balance… probably got the balance wrong.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 20-02-2023 at 14:00 IST
Next Story

WhatsApp business platform now offers transit solutions across the country

Exclusive | Govt considers phased withdrawal of Army from Kashmir hinterland
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Cheteshwar Pujara
Cheteshwar Pujara’s 100th Test: Pujara becomes 13th Indian to reach the milestone
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Feb 20: Latest News
close