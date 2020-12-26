Watch: Ravindra Jadeja wins fielding honours after a major collision with Shubman Gill averted

India's Ravindra Jadeja, right, collides with teammate Shubman Gill, left, as he takes a catch to dismiss Australia's Matthew Wade during play on day one of the Boxing Day cricket test between India and Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)

Despite losing the toss, Team India have had a wonderful morning session here at the MCG on Day 1 of the Boxing Day Test. After Jasprit Bumrah claimed Joe Burns’ wicket, R Ashwin was brought in and the spinner removed Matthew Wade and Steve Smith. The Aussies were reduced to 38/3 in the 15th overs.

Introduced into the attack in the 11th over, Ashwin struck in his second over when Matthew Wade (30 off 39) went for a glory shot over square-leg, only to get a top-edge and Jadeja holding on to the catch despite a collision with an onrushing debutant Shubman Gill. The incident took place when Rahane made some impressive captaincy moves which enabled India gain the upper-hand on a track that offered turn and bounce on the first session of a Test match. The move paid rich dividends as he forced Wade to play against the spin and the ball had gone deep in the air.

Jadeja, a brilliant fielder, charged down the pitch from mid-wicket with eyes on the ball. While at the same time, Shubman Gill also ran from the mid-on to take the catch. Gill missed Jadeja’s call and he almost collided with him but the southpaw finally stole the honours by taking this fabulous catch at the end.

Earlier, after losing the toss, Jasprit Bumrah (1/7 in 8 overs) struck for the visitors in the fifth over, removing Joe Burns for a duck as the batsman nicked a delivery the just moved a bit after hitting the seam to Rishabh Pant behind the stumps.

An over after claiming Wade’s wicket, Ashwin (2/17 in 9 overs) was again on the money, this time accounting for the big fish Steve Smith (0) as he got one that was tossed and the former skipper tried to glance one only to find new vice-captain Cheteshwar Pujara pouch it at leg gully.