Monday, Feb 27, 2023
Watch: Australia’s different fielding session ‘to replicate different trajectory off the surface and bat’

IND vs AUS: Australia assistant coach Andre Borovec talked through the different fielding sessions Australia have employed to replicate different trajectory off the surface and bat in India.

IND vs AUs, AUS fielding drills, Australian fielding coach, Australia assistant coach Andre BorovecAustralia assistant coach Andre Borovec explained the strategy. (Videograb)
Watch: Australia’s different fielding session ‘to replicate different trajectory off the surface and bat’
India and Australia are all set to face each other in the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Indore from March 1 and to tackle the different trajectory off the surface, the Aussies have employed new strategies. Australia assistant coach Andre Borovec talked through the different fielding sessions Australia have employed to replicate different trajectory off the surface and bat in India.

In a video shared by cricket.com.au, Borovec said, “Slips practice with a difference I suppose. Or in the spirit of trying to replicate the type of trajectory that you get on Match Day really, whether it be to spinners or to quick. So yeah, it’s amazing what you can come up with when you ever look around at places like this that can actually help create that similar environment.”

” I’d be selling the session short if I didn’t refer to the players as well as I can come up with heaps of great ideas and I suppose innovations along the way, too. So that’s the goal of training to open up to encourage the players to invent, solve some problems and come up with new things. Some things work, some things don’t but what you do comes away with a few things to take away from the future,” he added.

The funky fielding sessions were planned in such a way that rollers, footys and steel sheets were used to make the fielders more equipped in catching and saving runs.

“Again, just it seems to create a similar trajectory off the bat or in this case off the ball. And that’s based on feedback from the field as themselves too. So some can go higher, and some can shoot low. And if you look at the type of catch and get in close there on the leg-side or the off-site. That’s the variability we’re talking about. Repetition but without repetition,” Borovec further added.

First published on: 27-02-2023 at 13:01 IST
