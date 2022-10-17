Sensational Shami wins it for India in the death after Rahul and Suryakumar score fifties

Mohammed Shami’s brilliant last over helped India win the match by six runs in their warm-up match against Australia at the Gabba. Shami, given the last over by Rohit Sharma, raised eyebrows, but the speedster, playing his first T20I match in Indian colours after one year, gave away just four runs and took three wickets to turn the match in India’s favour.

KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav finished as the two top scorers in the innings, with both batters getting a fifty each. After being put into bat India posted at 186/7 in their warm-up match against Australia. Captain Aaron Finch (76) was the star for the Australians.

India win a thriller! They beat Australia by 6 runs during their warm-up fixture in Brisbane 👏 #T20WorldCup | Scorecard: https://t.co/axrcp7psif pic.twitter.com/xPRsEGcdjG — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) October 17, 2022

Here’s a quick form-check after game:

KL Rahul (57 off 33 balls)

After a conservative 54-ball 75 in Perth against the Western Australia XI, KL Rahul was back to his ultra-aggressive approach during his 33-ball 57 knock against Australia at the Gabba. He completed his half-century in 27 ball, his knock was studded with six fours and three sixes.

Rohit Sharma (15)

Rohit hardly got any strike with KL Rahul playing his shots on the other end in their 73-run stand for the first wicket. Rohit departed while trying to clear the longer boundary and was caught at deep mid-wicket by Maxwell off Agar’s bowling.

Virat Kohli (19)

It was a nice little cameo from Virat Kohli. The six over the long off against Ashton Agar was probably the shot of the match. But he was bounced out by Mitchell Starc, when he was looking set for a good knock. It was his direct-hit to dismiss Tim David and the sensational catch at the boundary to remove Pat Cummins, shifted the momentum towards India.

Suryakumar Yadav (50)

Suryakumar Yadav continued his good run with another half-century. With India losing wickets at one end, he kept the scoreboard ticking. His knock again showed why India would be heavily dependent on his form in the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Hardik Pandya (2 & 0/29)

While batting, Hardik Pandya hardly looked comfortable. He was telling Suryakumar Yadav how he could not see one of Mitchell Starc’s deliveries. With the ball, he conceded eighteen in his first over.

Dinesh Karthik (20)

Valuable 14-ball 20 from Dinesh Karthik. He, too was dismissed in order to clear the bigger boundary. He too was holed out to Maxwell stationed at deep midwicket.

Axar Patel (6* & 0/0)

Advertisement

A run-a-ball six for Patel, while batting at No 7. It is definitely an area of concern for the team management. Surprisingly, he didn’t bowl a single over.

R Ashwin (6 & 0/31)

After a three-wicket in the last warm-up match, the veteran spinner was again in his elements. Although, he failed tp pick up any wickets but bowled well on the belter of a track.

Harshal Patel (0/31)

Harshal Patel redeemed himself with an excellent 19th over. He not play removed the dangerous Aaron Finch but conceded only five runs in the penultimate over.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2/20)

Advertisement

Bhuvneshwar Kumar did get some early movement. But his military medium pace was thwarted at ease. He did get the wicket of Marsh but looked ordinary when he was going for runs. The experienced pro changed his length and was impressive in the death.

Arshdeep Singh (1/30)

Arshdeep was impressive with the new ball. Troubled Marsh with the balls coming back. But at the death he leaked runs with Aaron Finch taking him on.

Yuzvendra Chahal (1/28)

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was straight into the act by removing Steve Smith. A couple of balls later, he might have got the wicket of Glenn Maxwell, but DK dropped a simple chance behind the wicket. Chahal gave Maxwell another chance by putting a dolly of his own bowling.

Mohammed Shami (3/4)

With 11 runs needed in the last over, Rohit Sharma brings in Mohammed Shami into the attack. The intriguing move worked as Shami took three wickets and a run out to help India win the match.

Brief Scores

India: 186 for 7: KL Rahul 57, Suryakumar Yadav 50; Kane Richardson 4/34)

Advertisement

Australia: 180 all out in 19 overs (Aaron Finch 76; Shami 3/4,Bhuvneshwar Kumar 2/20)