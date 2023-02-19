scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 19, 2023
IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli bursts into laughter after Ashwin threatens Steve Smith with run-out at non-strikers end

IND vs AUS: Ashwin forced Steve Smith to scamper back after he stopped in his run-up leaving Virat Kohli in splits.

ind vs ausAshwin’s move came as he was bowling to Labuschagne. (Screengrab/AP)
IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli bursts into laughter after Ashwin threatens Steve Smith with run-out at non-strikers end
After India off-spinner R Ashwin gave Steve Smith an all-mighty scare during the first session of Day 3 of the 2nd Test in New Delhi, teammate Virat Kohli burst into peals of laughter.

This was after Ashwin stopped in his delivery stride during the 15th over of the Australia innings, reminding Smith about the importance of staying in the crease.

Ashwin, an intelligent thinker of the game, was almost about to deliver the ball but withdrew at the last moment forcing Smith to scamper back into the crease.

Both the Australian batter and Indian fielders saw the humorous side of things and shared a laugh.

Meanwhile, it was Ashwin who removed Travis Head and Steve Smith quickly in the morning session. Head departed for 43, while Smith, who fell to Ashwin second time in the match, managed only nine.

Earlier, Ravichandran Ashwin made a vital 37 in the first innings with the bat to help India recover from a precarious 139/7 and end at 262. Together with Axar Patel, he forged a key stand of 114 that helped India out of danger

First published on: 19-02-2023 at 10:55 IST
