IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli completes 25000 international runs

Virat Kohli went past 25000 runs in international cricket during the second Test between India and Australia at the Arun Jaitley stadium in Delhi on Sunday with his cameo of 20 runs in the 2nd innings. The Indian batter, who is the sixth player to record this feat, has 8,195 runs from 106 Tests, 12,809 from 271 ODIs and 4,008 from 115 T20Is. The former India captain is also the fastest batsman to complete the milestone.

Kohli joins the elite list which includes the likes of Sachin Tendulkar (34,357 from 664 matches), Sri Lankans Kumar Sangakkara (28,016 from 594 matches) and Mahela Jayawardene (25,957 from 652 matches), Australian Ricky Ponting (27,483 from 560 matches) and South Africa’s Jacques Kallis (25,534 from 519 matches).

Kohi also has a 53-plus average while making the 25000-plus runs, the highest among the members of the exclusive club with Kallis second at 49.10.

“Milestone Unlocked. Congratulations @imVkohli on reaching 25000 runs in international cricket! Simply sensational,” the BCCI tweeted.

Kohli’s innings played a crucial part in India’s six-wicket against Australia building a crucial 30-run partnership with Cheteshawar Pujara, who was playing his 100th Test match.

Set a target of 115 after Australia were bowled out for 113 in their second innings, India completed the chase in 26.4 overs on the third day of the match.

The hosts after the win today take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the four-match series.

Earlier in the day, Ravindra Jadeja returned with brilliant figures of 7/42 in 12.1 overs while his spin colleague Ravichandran Ashwin took three Australian wickets. Jadeja was awarded Man Of the Match for his performance.

Kohli scored 44 runs in the first innings before being controversially dismissed when he was adjudged for LBW. However, as he was given out by umpire Nitin Menon, Kohli immediately went for the review and UltraEdge showed there was a spike as the ball was sandwiched between bat and pad.

But TV umpire Richard Illingworth reckoned that it was pad first and Kohli had to return to the pavilion courtesy of umpire’s call.