Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara and the great Indian hundred drought

A Kohli hundred please, read a banner with a crudely cut-out picture of Virat Kohli celebrating his hundred in a white shirt. Here was his diehard, like legions of them, wishing he would end his prolonged drought of hundreds in this format, as they had during his 41 innings since the last time he celebrated a Test hundred, three and a half years ago, against Bangladesh in Kolkata. But his wish remained unfulfilled, prayer unheard.

A lot has changed between since. A pandemic raged, spreading death and fear, Pele and Maradona passed away, cricket lost Shane Warne, the world stayed indoors more than ever before, and amidst all these, Kohli has slumped off his lofty pedestal in red-ball cricket, his wait for the 28th hundred dragging on endlessly like a prime-time soap era. A hundred-guzzling machine suddenly finds its nuts and bolts jarring, its belts creaking. Not long ago, he was tearing away to break Sachin Tendulkar’s seemingly imperishable century of century records. But it now looks distant.

The fall is steeper when his numbers are put alongside his luminous peers, the fab-four batsmen of his time, four insuperable batsmen with different game and bringing varied thrills, four men who have for a large part of their career scored runs consistently, four equals. There was a time when Kohli was the first among the equals. When he scored his last hundred in Tests, he just overtook Steve Smith as the active batsman with the most number of hundreds. He was riding a golden, unstoppable spell of runs, parachuting to the upper echelons of batting immortality. He had just conquered Jimmy Anderson and Co in England and scored 17 hundreds across formats in two years, which now seems his peak before his plunge. Three innings before his last hundred, he cracked his highest score in Tests, a glorious double century against South Africa.

Then, the century list of the fab four read thus: Kohli 27. Smith 26, Kane Williamson 20, Joe Root: 16. Four years later, it reads thus: Smith: 30, Root: 29, Kohli: 26, Williamson: 26. Then Kohli was just 90 runs behind Root’ Test haul (7202 and 7292), now Root is on 10948 while Kohli has crawled to 8230, his average veering away from the 50-benchmark. Smith too has eclipsed him (8744) and Williamson is nudging on him (7787). All three of them waded through troubled times in this period (with Williamson battling tennis elbow issues), but mustered to reconquer their touch, and all three have scored runs at a 48-plus average (Root at 53, Williamson at 56 and Smith at 48), but for Kohli (25.70). In this span, Root has clearly emerged as the leader of the pack, piling on 3666 runs during the time with 13 hundreds, of them three double centuries.

The trouble of the talisman has mirrored the travails of his colleagues too—and that is a graver concern. Since Kohli’s hundreds, the hundreds of his teammates too had dried up. In the last 29 Tests, India’s batsmen could register only 13 hundreds, with Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant topping the order with three apiece. At home, it’s worse, with only five hundreds arriving in 18 innings, that is a hundred once in almost four innings. In 2022 alone, Root has peeled off as many hundreds, his colleague and poster-boy of Bazball idealism, Jonny Bairstow racked six. The tyro Harry Brook creamed four in 10 innings.

The art of scoring hundreds has deserted Pujara as well, who has managed just one century in his last 59 innings. His last hundred at home came as far back as 2017, against Sri Lanka in Nagpur. A hundred-less patch could beset most batsmen, not even Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and Brian Lara have resisted the invariable vicissitudes of form. But somehow great batsmen always find a way. As did Root two years, who failed to score one in 13 months. It’s worth listening to his quotes after the hundred to get an idea of what a hundred means to a champion batsman: “I tried to get away from it. For the last two years, I’ve over-thought it massively — made too big a deal of it in my own mind. Hyped it up and probably because of that it’s been to my detriment.”

So what ails Kohli and Co? It cannot be a temperamental issue, for Kohli has 74 international hundreds, Pujara has crossed the three-figure mark in Tests 19 times, the seventh most by an Indian batsman, more than VVS Laxman and Sourav Ganguly. It cannot be an in-debilitating technical flaw either, these are proven batmen and problem solvers. If not, they would not have remained so long in this game without technical knowhow. Could it be a sign of slowing reflexes and dawdling hand-eye coordination? Or a subconscious tedium that comes with playing so much batting since their teens? Or is it a lapse in concentration or a case of batsmen trying too hard? Or is it the extreme nature of the pitches that’s coming between them and the hundreds? That only two overseas batsmen—Root and Dimuth Karunaratne—have penned hundreds in India in the last four year, and that the home team itself has crossed 350 just thrice, strengthen the argument.

It could be a combination of all these factors. But for a county that is obsessed with their idols rattling up centuries and notching personal milestones, the wait for hundreds remains agonising. It takes a certain thrill out of their stadium experience, or even if they are tuning in through their smartphones. Hundred is the currency that sells the most in cricket.

Certainly with the team winning more than it is losing, captain Sharma does not fuss about the hundreds. “I’m not looking at who got the runs for us, I’m looking at, okay, we got 400, that is what matters,” he said. “It’s a team sport, whether your No. 11 gets a run or your No. 1 gets a run – it doesn’t really matter who gets it, as long as you get it, and that is what matters to us. We were in trouble in Delhi, 140 for 7, Patel and Ash got us out of that situation. Again I’m not looking at which individual got it for us, I’m looking at whether we got the score that we wanted,” he added.

From a result perspective, he makes absolute sense. His batsmen too would agree. But hundreds are still hundreds. And the lack of it would hurt Kohli, as it had Tendulkar and Lara. The value of a hundred, apart from the spectacle it is, cannot be undervalued, especially on pitches like those in Indore, where a hundred could have changed the game, a hundred would have put the opponent out of the picture, It’s a stamp of domination, not a statistical footnote of a batsman’s supreme conquest of the bowler. No statistical feat is celebrated, by both the batsman and the audience, as a hundred—it’s akin to a goal in football. Yet, for the Indian batsmen and spectators, it has become a rare joy in Tests. As the Kohli diehard with the banner in Indore blared.

When Virat Kohli scored his last Test hundreds

Then…

Joe Root: 7282 at 48.41 (16 hundreds)

Virat Kohli: 7202 at 54.97 (27 hundreds)

Steve Smith: 7033 at 64 (26 hundreds)

Kane Williamson: 6322 at 52.21 (20 hundreds)

Now

Joe Root 10948 at 50.22 (29 hundreds)

Steve Smith 8744 at 58.89 (30 hundreds)

Virat Kohli 8230 at 48.12 (27 hundreds)

Kane Williamson 7787 at 53.33 (26 hundreds)