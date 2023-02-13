IND vs AUS: Venue for third Test shifted to Indore from Dharamshala

The 3rd Test of the Border-Gavaskar series has been shifted from HPCA Stadium, Dharamshala to Holkar Stadium, Indore, the BCCI has said in a statement on Monday.

The third Test will start on March 1.

“The third Test of the Australia tour of India for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, originally scheduled to take place at the HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala, from 1st to 5th March, has now been moved to Holkar Stadium, Indore,” BCCI said.

BCCI has cited the harsh winter conditions as one of the reasons for shifting the venue.

“Owing to harsh winter conditions in the region, the outfield lacks sufficient grass density and will need some time to develop fully.”

The HPCA stadium, one of the most picturesque venues in world cricket, hosted only one Test in 2017 involving India and Australia. Although it has hosted T20s and ODIs regularly, the HPCA had made plans to relay the entire outfield keeping the local weather conditions in mind. The relaying work started post-monsoon.

Usually, when the pitch and the outfield are relaid, the common practice is to test it during a match. But so far that hasn’t happened, the official said. Right through the Ranji Trophy season, Himachal played their home matches at Nadaun as the work continued at Dharamshala.

India have won the first Test by an innings and 132 runs in Nagpur.

The second of four Tests begins next Friday in New Delhi.