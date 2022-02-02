IND U19 vs AUS U19 Semifinal ICC World Cup LIVE Score: Sedate start for India

India vs Australia U-19 Semifinals LIVE Match Score:

IND U19 vs AUS U19 Semifinal Live Score: India opted to bat against Australia in the second semifinal of the U-19 World Cup here on Wednesday. India made one change to their eleven, bringing back Nishant Sindhu who missed the quarterfinal due to a COVID-19 infection. Australia too made one change with Nivethan Radhakrishnan coming back into the side.

The winner of the match will face England in Saturday’s showpiece at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium. Meanwhile, India skipper Yash Dhull says his team’s warm-up victory over Australia last month won’t have any substantial impact on their forthcoming final four clashes. Dhull’s team thrashed the Aussies by nine wickets in Guyana prior to the competition proper getting underway, with the skipper himself scoring an unbeaten half-century.

Playings XIs

India: Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Harnoor Singh, Shaik Rasheed, Yash Dhull(c), Nishant Sindhu, Raj Bawa, Kaushal Tambe, Dinesh Bana(w), Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Vicky Ostwal, Ravi Kumar

Australia: Campbell Kellaway, Teague Wyllie, Corey Miller, Cooper Connolly(c), Lachlan Shaw, Nivethan Radhakrishnan, William Salzmann, Tobias Snell(w), Jack Sinfield, Tom Whitney, Jack Nisbet