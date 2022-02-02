IND U19 vs AUS U19 Semifinal ICC World Cup LIVE Score: Sedate start for India

IND U19 vs AUS U19 Semifinal Live Score: India opted to bat against Australia in the second semifinal of the U-19 World Cup here on Wednesday. India made one change to their eleven, bringing back Nishant Sindhu who missed the quarterfinal due to a COVID-19 infection. Australia too made one change with Nivethan Radhakrishnan coming back into the side.
The winner of the match will face England in Saturday’s showpiece at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium. Meanwhile, India skipper Yash Dhull says his team’s warm-up victory over Australia last month won’t have any substantial impact on their forthcoming final four clashes. Dhull’s team thrashed the Aussies by nine wickets in Guyana prior to the competition proper getting underway, with the skipper himself scoring an unbeaten half-century.
Playings XIs
India: Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Harnoor Singh, Shaik Rasheed, Yash Dhull(c), Nishant Sindhu, Raj Bawa, Kaushal Tambe, Dinesh Bana(w), Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Vicky Ostwal, Ravi Kumar
Australia: Campbell Kellaway, Teague Wyllie, Corey Miller, Cooper Connolly(c), Lachlan Shaw, Nivethan Radhakrishnan, William Salzmann, Tobias Snell(w), Jack Sinfield, Tom Whitney, Jack Nisbet
It has been quite and sedate start by the Indian openers. Just 1 boundary in the first six overs. The duo are playing the watching game so far. It will be interesting to see, what is India's game plan. (India: 14/0 in 6 Overs)
Harnoor is off the mark with a boundary. It was overpitched by Whitney and was straying down the pads, Pannu flicks it beautifully past square leg for a four. The opener has scored an unbeaten century against Australia in the warm-up.(India: 9/0 in 3 Overs)
A watchful start by Indian openers after the first couple of overs. Harnoor is yet to face a single ball, while Angkrish Raghuvanshi, India's leading run-getter in the tournament is looking secured at the crease. Australian pacers, too, have bowled tidy lengths. (India: 5/0 in 2 Overs)
Indian openers Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Harnoor Singh Pannu are out in the middle. Tom Whitney will start the proceedings for Australia. (India: 0/0 in 0 Over)
Four-time champions India come into this encounter undefeated after a comprehensive win against defending champions Bangladesh in the quarter-finals. Australia on the other hand, a three-time winner, overcame Pakistan in their quarter-final after finishing second in their group. The winner of this match will face England for the summit clash at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium on Saturday.
Yash Dhull has won the toss and India have opted to bat first.
Hello and welcome to our live commentary of the second semi-final of the Under-19 World Cup 2022 between Australia and India.