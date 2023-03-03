scorecardresearch
Friday, Mar 03, 2023
IND vs AUS: Shaun Tait wants to see ‘wickets that take match to Day 4 or 5’ after India’s loss in Indore Test

Talking about the cons of making Test match pitches which are extreme, Tait said, "When you make wickets extreme, all the selection talks are about that. Even the teams get confused about what they should be doing."

Indian team on the left and Shaun Tait on the right. (AP/FILE)
Former Australian fast bowler Shaun Tait said that India needs to produce Test-match wickets that can last for Day 4 and Day 5 after the hosts’ nine-wicket defeat to Australia in the Third Test on Day 3 at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Friday.

“I think, try to make a wicket that goes to Day 4 or 5. It just makes your decisions easier as well,” Tait said on ESPNCricinfo. Despite the defeat, India still leads the series 2-1. Including the first two Tests in Nagpur and Delhi, all the Tests ended on Day 3.

Talking about the cons of making Test match pitches which are extreme, Tait said, “When you make wickets extreme, all the selection talks are about that. Even the teams get confused about what they should be doing. Everyone is afraid to make mistakes when it comes to selection.”

The Aussie quick was part of Pakistan’s coaching staff and has parted ways recently. “I saw it when I spent time with Pakistan on the coaching staff, there was this talk about home wickets and what the conditions should be, which made selectors’ job so much harder on trying to understand what the lineup should be,” said Tait recalling his experience.

Read |IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma says India will stick to turners even if it occasionally backfires, but which pitch suits India?

He also added how making good Test match wickets helps in team selections as well when asked about changes India might be looking for the fourth Test in Ahmedabad. “It just makes your decisions easier as well. So, I think, I wouldn’t be changing a hell of a lot in either team, if you get too complicated.”

Courtesy of nine-wicket win, Australia has qualified for the World Test Championship final. India needs to win the final Test to qualify directly or their fate will be dependent on the hands of New Zealand when they play Sri Lanka in two-match Test series this month.

First published on: 03-03-2023 at 18:33 IST
