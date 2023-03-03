IND vs AUS: Travis Head lauds ‘unbelievable’ Nathan Lyon

No other non-Asian spinner has conquered India like Nathan Lyon and he has proved that in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. He relentlessly attacks the stumps, threatens the lbw and both edges. Lyon bagged 11 wickets in the Indore Test as Australia recorded an emphatic nine-wicket victory over India, winding up the third Test in little over two days to secure their place in the World Test Championship (WTC) final on a rank turner in Indore on Friday.

Australia opener Travis Head lauded the veteran spinner calling him an “unbelievable bowler” and also slammed critics for taking a potshot on the off-spinner after his poor outing in Nagpur. Lyon returned with 1/126 in the first Test. In the last two Tests Lyon has bagged 19 wickets, including two five-wicket hauls.

“After the first Test, people were criticising him (Nathan Lyon), but he does what he does the best, he is an unbelievable bowler,” Head told the Broadcasters.

Travis Head (49) and Marnus Labuschagne (28) took the visitors past the finish line after they lost Usman Khawaja (0) in the very first over.

Head made headlines after he was dropped from the playing XI in the first Test of the series. The southpaw says he is happy to contribute to the team’s cause.

“We have seen this throughout the series. Anything can happen. Fortunately enough, and was ready to take them whenever required. Ah, yes nice to contribute. Not everything goes in your way. Was prepared and did my job and was ready enough to do it,” he said.

Bowled out for 109 in their first innings, India did well to limit Australia to 197, conceding an 88-run lead. However, the Indian batters also failed to put up a fight in their second essay, as Lyon spun a web around them to return excellent figures of 8-64.

Head says playing in Sri Lanka and Pakistan has helped the team to prepare for this series.

“We tried to make sure we executed in the first innings. We played Sri Lanka and Pakistan in the lead up to this Test. There was clear thinking and plans, and we did an exceptional job on this Test,” he said.

On batting in such a difficult condition, Head said: “There was a time, we knew there would be a time when the bowlers would be up on us, and later we would get the opportunity to score runs. We knew if a wicket goes, it would be difficult for the guys who would come later. So, we took our time.”

On Day 3, Ashwin removed Khawaja in the first over to peg Australia back but Head with his counter-attacking innings made sure to steer his team home.

“I make sure that I took my role and opportunity. There was no messaging coming out. We made sure we put bad balls to score and release the pressure,” he said.

This is only India’s third loss in Tests at home in the last 10 years. India are leading the four-match series 2-1 after having won in Nagpur and New Delhi.