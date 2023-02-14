scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 14, 2023
IND vs AUS: Tickets for Delhi’s first Test in more than five years ‘sold out’

Delhi is hosting its first Test since December 2017. India won the opening Test in Nagpur inside three days to take a 1-0 lead in the four-match series.

DDCA, Kotla stadiumThe Arun Jaitley Stadium roughly has a seating capacity of 40,000. (Express Archive)

The second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia beginning here on Friday is set to be played in front of a packed house.

“The tickets are sold out and we are expecting a full house. There is a lot of interest since a Test match is being played in Delhi after a long time,” DDCA joint secretary Rajan Manchanda told PTI on Tuesday.

The Arun Jaitley Stadium roughly has a seating capacity of 40,000.

A total of 24,000 tickets were put on sale while 8000 were distributed among the DDCA members, which is the norm. The remaining seats will be used for the dignitaries attending the game.

A section of the stands is also reserved for families providing security for the game.

The series opener in Nagpur also attracted a healthy crowd, making it a good advert for Test cricket.

First published on: 14-02-2023 at 13:13 IST
