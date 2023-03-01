scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Mar 01, 2023
Advertisement

‘These kinds of surfaces are not good for Test cricket’: Matthew Hayden reacts on Indore pitch

India lost 5 for 45 after the Aussies introduced spin bowling in the sixth over of the innings.

IND vs AUSRohit Sharma walks back to the pavilion after his dismissal and Cheteshwar Pujara is bowled out at Indore. (AP Photo/Surjeet Yadav)
Listen to this article
‘These kinds of surfaces are not good for Test cricket’: Matthew Hayden reacts on Indore pitch
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

IND vs AUS 3rd Test: Having won the toss and batting first, India have had a horrific start on Day 1 of the third Test in Indore. The hosts lost 5 for 45 after the Aussies introduced spin bowling in the sixth over of the innings.

Reacting on the kind of surface Indore has, former Australia opener and now commentator Matthew Hayden said, “No way spinners should come to bowl in the sixth over. This is the reason I don’t like these kinds of surfaces. It shouldn’t be keeping this low and turning so much on Day 1. It doesn’t matter whether Australia wins this Test or India. These kinds of surfaces are not good for Test cricket.”

“You are allowed to have a four-five days Test match. At this pace I feel sorry for the fans, I don’t think this Test will go for Day 4,” he added during his commentary duty for Star Sports on Wednesday.

Also Read
Faf du Plesis
'I'm not going to be MS Dhoni as a captain’: RCB's Faf du Plessis ahead o...
Watch: RCB start their training ahead of the inaugural WPL season
england cricket, mental health issues, Sarah Taylor, sarah taylor mental health issues, sarah taylor england
Former England cricketer Sarah Taylor announces partner’s pregnancy, says...
Watch: Shaheen Afridi marries Shahid Afridi's daughter in a grand ceremon...

India lost Rohit Sharma in the 6th over when M Kuhnemann cleaned him up for just 12 runs. Shubman Gill (21), who made it to the playing XI replacing KL Rahul, departed soon in the 8th over, Cheteshwar Pujara (1) in the 9th over, Ravindra Jadeja (4) in the 11th over and Shreyas Iyer went back for a duck in the very next over. Three of the five wickets have been bagged by Kuhnemann and Nathan Lyon scalped two Indian batters so far.

First published on: 01-03-2023 at 11:06 IST
Next Story

Education ministers of India and Australia to sign agreement on mutual recognition of qualifications

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Cheteshwar Pujara
Cheteshwar Pujara’s 100th Test: Pujara becomes 13th Indian to reach the milestone
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Mar 01: Latest News
close