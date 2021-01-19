Gill is the future: Cricket fraternity hails Shubman Gill for his fabulous 91 on Day 5

India’s newly inducted opener Shubman Gill played yet another stylish innings when needed the most. The 21-year-old missed his maiden Test hundred by just 9 runs on Tuesday when Nathan Lyon got the better of him for 91. The youngster stitched a 114-run partnership with Cheteshwar Pujara to take India from 18/1 to 132/2.

The Punjab-lad, who made his Test debut in the second Test of the series in Melbourne Cricket Ground, has become the highest run-scorer from India in the series. Gill, who played six innings of the three Tests, scored 259 runs including two fifties. Skipper Rahane (244), Cheteshwar Pujara (241) and Rishabh Pant (185) were behind him at the time Gill got out.

Cheteshwar Pujara, left, and Shubman Gill talk during play on the final day of the fourth cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba, Brisbane, Australia, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)

Opening proceedings on Day 5 with Rohit Sharma, Gill stroked his way to an attractive half-century while Pujara defended dourly. Rohit Sharma (7) got a beauty from Pat Cummins (10-6-7-1), which he had to play and the edge was taken by a diving Tim Paine in-front of first slip.

The Indian pair of Gill and Pujara showed a high level of fighting spirit by successfully countering Australian bowling with their resolute batting. Gill, in particular, ensured that India’s scoreboard was kept ticking by scoring occasional boundaries and rotating the strike. Pujara, on the other hand, frustrated the Aussies with his determined batting. Gill (91 off 146 balls), with his easy on the eye batting, repeatedly peppered the off-side field during the 114-run stand with Pujara, in which he was the dominant partner.

Here’s how cricket fraternity hails Shubman Gill:

Australia gave it everything in the session, but they must be saying ” Gill hai ki Maanta Nahi”.

Great start to the day for India, two more of such sessions and we retain the Border Gavaskar Trophy for the 3rd time in succession. #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/tqMgw269sC — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 19, 2021

The way @RealShubmanGill batted today he definitely deserved a century- but I’m sure there are many that lie ahead in his future. Amazing talent and more importantly has the mental strength to handle pressure. #future #class #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/D1tqCr1x2r — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 19, 2021

An outstanding knock from Shubman Gill comes to an end on 91. The elegant batsman misses out on a maiden ton. He batted for 146 balls, hit 8×4, 2×6 and shared a 114-run stand with Pujara. #TeamIndia #AUSvIND Played @RealShubmanGill pic.twitter.com/yCjUQiaSDg — BCCI (@BCCI) January 19, 2021

Gill is the future…that’s for sure. But now, it’s up to the selectors/team management to make him the present of Indian cricket too. In all formats. He’s THAT good. #AusvInd — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) January 19, 2021