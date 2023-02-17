IND vs AUS: Team Pujara in full force to see their Chintu play his 100th Test

At the reception area of a South Delhi hotel are three bags with 30 T-shirts that have the letters ‘C’ and ‘P’ intertwined to form the sign of infinity. Team Cheteshwar Pujara has planned to dress identically as they expect to experience similar emotions at the Feroz Shah Kotla on Friday morning. On the India-Australia Test eve, they share the excitement of witnessing India’s long-time No.3’s 100th Test, celebrating his limitless thirst to occupy the crease and boundless desire to score runs.

Father and in-laws, mama and bua, extended family and friends have flown in batches from Rajkot and around, to soak in the sight of their ‘Çhintu’ becoming just the 13th Indian to have a Test count in three digits. With 7,000-plus runs, he is eighth on India’s all-time list of Test run-getters.

Most in the group have seen him from the day he was born, others grew with him and a doctor couple has been in the support system since his mother’s untimely death. There are also the Pabaris – his wife’s family – for their son-in-law’s big day. They have played a big role in easing Cheteshwar’s life, unburdening him of his various responsibilities, giving him the extra leeway to focus on the game.

'A journey full of hard-work, persistence & grit' 🙌 🙌 𝗗𝗢 𝗡𝗢𝗧 𝗠𝗜𝗦𝗦: Wishes & tributes pour in as #TeamIndia congratulate the ever-so-gutsy @cheteshwar1 ahead of his 💯th Test 👏 👏 Watch the SPECIAL FEATURE 🎥 🔽 #INDvAUS https://t.co/d0a2LjFyGh pic.twitter.com/lAFpNcI7SF — BCCI (@BCCI) February 16, 2023

Father Arvind sits restlessly on the sofa in the sitting area of the hotel lobby. He offers tea to guests, directs them to the receptionist so that they can collect room keys. Wife Puja has travelled to the team hotel as daughter Aditi, 4, wanted to meet father who is having a busy day. After his usual long arduous net session, Cheteshwar faced a crowded press conference. By now, he would have answered hundreds of questions about his 100th. But Aditi’s ‘Where’s Daddy?’ query too needed to be addressed.

The last few days have been hectic for Puja. She talks about being on the phone constantly – scheduling 30 tickets, coordinating pick-ups and drops from the airport, planning lodging and boarding, and also finalising the ‘ínfinity T-shirts’.

A special moment for @cheteshwar1 and his family as he awaits a special TON 👌👌 And wait for it…there's a special wish as well 🙂 #TeamIndia | #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/Rjhdi17ye2 — BCCI (@BCCI) February 16, 2023

“Since Cheteshwar’s mother is not around, it’s my duty to arrange everything. My father-in-law gets stressed on Test match eves as a habit, I didn’t want to burden him,” she says. “Somewhere from above, my mother-in-law would be smiling tomorrow morning.”

Down memory lane

Sitting next to Pujara Sr is Cheteshwar’s mama Bipin Kanani. He was very close to his late sister and also his talented nephew. “She had a lot of confidence in Chintu’s talent. There were times she would need extra money, which she had to borrow. She would say, ‘Chintu would play one game and he will be able to clear all our debts,’” he says before attending a new guest and directing the bell boy to take care of their luggage.

Arvind greets the new entrants affectionately. They go back a long way. They say they couldn’t have missed being in Delhi for anything.

Dr Nirbhay Shah and Dr Saloni Shah have seen the ups and downs of the Pujara family. “I once read in papers that a 13-year-old had scored a 300 and soon realised that the kid was the same that I would train every day. Me and Arvindbhai became friends, we are now a family. I have seen the family in the worst of times and how they rose,” he says. An orthopaedic and a sports injury expert, Dr Nirbhay would be one of the main decision-makers when Cheteshwar had to take some tough calls after the treatment of his hamstring injuries.

2⃣0⃣2⃣ Runs

5⃣2⃣5⃣ Balls

2⃣1⃣ Fours

… and a lot of grit 👌 👌 As @cheteshwar1 gets ready to play his landmark 1⃣0⃣0⃣th Test, let's relive his brilliant Double Ton against Australia in 2017 👏 👏 #INDvAUS | #TeamIndia Watch 🎥 🔽 https://t.co/dylhx2rkg0 pic.twitter.com/wKRUtLDo4v — BCCI (@BCCI) February 16, 2023

Dr Saloni has got a cake from home that Cheteshwar is expected to cut on Friday. But she isn’t sure the diet-conscious cricketer would eat it. She shares a deep bond with him. “He is a man of strong character. He has never lied, he never even avoids an uncomfortable question. He will answer what you ask him with great articulation. Very few people have that character,” she says. “My son, Dr Vedant, jokes that ‘Cheteshwar is the son you wanted but never had’.”

There are laughs all around. Mother-in-law Preeti Pabari says that having seen the journey, the 100th was due. Father-in-law Rashik Pabari insists that he isn’t a good talker but does manage to convey the emotion of those around him. “There are those 3 to 4 days in life that one cherishes forever, this is one of those. The joy is limitless.”

That is one more reason for the sign on the common T-shirt.