‘This is not acceptable’: Sunil Gavaskar on Ravindra Jadeja’s wicket-taking delivery which was declared no ball

“This is not acceptable. He has couple of man of the match awards but a spinner bowling no ball… I think Paras Mhambrey has to sit down with him and make him bowl from behind. This could cost India,” were former batting legend Sunil Gavaskar’s words after Ravindra Jadeja’s wicket-taking delivery was declared no ball on Day 1 of the 3rd Test in Indore.

Jadeja had dismissed Marnus Labuschagne to get India a second Australian wicket early in the innings, only for the delivery to be called a no ball. Gavaskar’s words seem to have turned true as Labuschange along with Usman Khwaja have already stitched a 50-run partnership. At tea, the duo took Australia to 71/1 as the visitors were trailing by just 38 runs.

India were bowled out on 109 before Australia also lost Travis Head at 12 in the second over. Jadeja was almost there to cause damage to the Aussies after he castled Labuschagne.But as soon as Labuschagne began to walk back, umpire signalled for a no ball check. Jadeja was seen overstepping, giving a lifeline to Labuschagne. This was Jadeja’s second no ball of the innings.

Indian head coach Rahul Dravid was also seen shaking his head in disbelief.

On a treacherous track where the ball spun alarmingly and often kept low, only Virat Kohli (22) and Shubman Gill (21) got a start but could not soldier on. Matt Kuhnemann was picked of the Australia bowlers claiming 5-16 in his second test, while Nathan Lyon returned 3-35.

India are 2-0 ahead in the four-test series with the final match scheduled in Ahmedabad from March 9.