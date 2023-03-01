scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Mar 01, 2023
Advertisement

‘This is not acceptable’: Sunil Gavaskar on Ravindra Jadeja’s wicket-taking delivery which was declared no ball

Jadeja had dismissed Marnus Labuschagne to get India a second Australian wicket early in the innings, only for the delivery to be called a no ball.

Jadeja, India vs AUStralia Indian captain Rohit Sharma and teammate Ravindra Jadeja during the first day of the 3rd test cricket match between India and Australia, at Holkar Cricket Stadium, in Indore, Wednesday, March 1, 2023. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)
Listen to this article
‘This is not acceptable’: Sunil Gavaskar on Ravindra Jadeja’s wicket-taking delivery which was declared no ball
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

“This is not acceptable. He has couple of man of the match awards but a spinner bowling no ball… I think Paras Mhambrey has to sit down with him and make him bowl from behind. This could cost India,” were former batting legend Sunil Gavaskar’s words after Ravindra Jadeja’s wicket-taking delivery was declared no ball on Day 1 of the 3rd Test in Indore.

Jadeja had dismissed Marnus Labuschagne to get India a second Australian wicket early in the innings, only for the delivery to be called a no ball. Gavaskar’s words seem to have turned true as Labuschange along with Usman Khwaja have already stitched a 50-run partnership. At tea, the duo took Australia to 71/1 as the visitors were trailing by just 38 runs.

India were bowled out on 109 before Australia also lost Travis Head at 12 in the second over. Jadeja was almost there to cause damage to the Aussies after he castled Labuschagne.But as soon as Labuschagne began to walk back, umpire signalled for a no ball check. Jadeja was seen overstepping, giving a lifeline to Labuschagne. This was Jadeja’s second no ball of the innings.

Indian head coach Rahul Dravid was also seen shaking his head in disbelief.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

On a treacherous track where the ball spun alarmingly and often kept low, only Virat Kohli (22) and Shubman Gill (21) got a start but could not soldier on. Matt Kuhnemann was picked of the Australia bowlers claiming 5-16 in his second test, while Nathan Lyon returned 3-35.

Also Read
Faf du Plesis
'I'm not going to be MS Dhoni as a captain’: RCB's Faf du Plessis ahead o...
Watch: RCB start their training ahead of the inaugural WPL season
england cricket, mental health issues, Sarah Taylor, sarah taylor mental health issues, sarah taylor england
Former England cricketer Sarah Taylor announces partner’s pregnancy, says...
Watch: Shaheen Afridi marries Shahid Afridi's daughter in a grand ceremon...

India are 2-0 ahead in the four-test series with the final match scheduled in Ahmedabad from March 9.

First published on: 01-03-2023 at 14:30 IST
Next Story

How to have fenugreek or methi in safe amounts for blood sugar, heart disease

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Colonel CK Naydu
Colonel CK Naydu: Team India’s first Test cricket captain’s statue unveiled at the Holkar stadium in Indore
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Mar 01: Latest News
close