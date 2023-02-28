scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023
IND vs AUS: Stripping vice captaincy does not mean anything big- Rohit Sharma on KL Rahul ahead of 3rd Test

India and Australia to face each other in the third Test in Indore starting from Wednesday.

IND vs AUS: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has opened up on under-fire KL Rahul’s place in the Playing XI for the third Test against Australia in Indore. Addressing the media in the pre-match conference, Rohit said, “All 17 players in the team has a chance. The team will back those who are talented. Stripping vice-captaincy does not mean anything big. He was made the vice captain because maybe there was not many experienced players at that time. It is not a big thing.”

India have already secured the Border-Gavaskar trophy and they will now be playing for a record-extending 16th straight series win at home and a guaranteed spot in the World Test Championship final in June.

Leading 2-0 in a four-match series, India are sitting pretty and just need to make one tough decision of choosing between out-of-form K L Rahul and Shubman Gill.

Rahul is no more the vice-captain of the side but the team management has shown tremendous faith in him and he might well get another opportunity to get back among the runs.

More to follow…

First published on: 28-02-2023 at 12:40 IST
