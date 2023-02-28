IND vs AUS: Stripping vice captaincy does not mean anything big- Rohit Sharma on KL Rahul ahead of 3rd Test

IND vs AUS: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has opened up on under-fire KL Rahul’s place in the Playing XI for the third Test against Australia in Indore. Addressing the media in the pre-match conference, Rohit said, “All 17 players in the team has a chance. The team will back those who are talented. Stripping vice-captaincy does not mean anything big. He was made the vice captain because maybe there was not many experienced players at that time. It is not a big thing.”

India have already secured the Border-Gavaskar trophy and they will now be playing for a record-extending 16th straight series win at home and a guaranteed spot in the World Test Championship final in June.

Leading 2-0 in a four-match series, India are sitting pretty and just need to make one tough decision of choosing between out-of-form K L Rahul and Shubman Gill.

Rahul is no more the vice-captain of the side but the team management has shown tremendous faith in him and he might well get another opportunity to get back among the runs.

More to follow…