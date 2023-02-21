Steve Smith on standby for captaining; Cameron Green fit to be back- Report

‘While it is hoped Pat Cummins will return for the Test in Indore beginning March 1 there is uncertainty over the situation, meaning vice-captain Steve Smith is on standby to lead,’ according to a report on cricket.com.au.

Pat Cummins had headed home owing to a family medical situation, earlier in the week.

The flux that saw fast bowler Josh Hazlewood fly back due to an Achilles heel issue, will see spinner Swepson return from Brisbane after heading there last week for the birth of his first child.

Australia were also mulling the fate of Lance Morris and Ashton Agar remaining in India when there are Sheffield Shield games being played back in Australia, in particular for Agar after he was leapfrogged by fellow left-arm spinner Kuhnemann when Swepson was unavailable, according to the website.

“Despite Australia’s batting issues in this series, there will be a squeeze on if both Warner and Green are fit for the third Test, especially given the last man in, Peter Handscomb, has made himself indispensable as the team’s second-leading run scorer for the series,” Cricket.com.au had added before Warner was adjudged not fit for the third Test at Indore.

Aus options

Glenn Maxwell, earmarked for this tour before a broken leg cut his hopes, has returned to the field, via Premier Cricket last weekend and a Sheffield Shield game for Victoria. But he is not yet bowling and a Test series in India would mark a major step-up in intensity, the site noted.

“If he gets through everything that he needs to then he’ll be a starter for that one-day series (against India that follows the Tests). Anything forward of that will be discussed,” Andrew McDonald said of Maxwell.

Other options are Cameron Bancroft, the leading Shield run-scorer and considered a good player of spin, Daniel Hughes, who recently made 178 and 63 no on a slow SCG pitch, and Marcus Harris, who was a back-up during the last home summer, as per cricket.com.au.

Cameron Green back

Cameron Green whose fitness Australia were sweating on, is expected to be back for the third Test starting March 1.

“(Green) had a little setback batting in Bangalore (on a pre-tour camp) where he had some jarring and there was a fair bit of discomfort in that finger,” McDonald was quoted.

“If he didn’t have that, I think the second Test was real(istic). But it probably just delayed it those few days. And we contemplated him as a concussion sub (for Warner) as well.

“We’re better off him loading up for the third Test match and in a good frame of mind.””