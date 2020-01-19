IND vs AUS: Steve Smith brings up 9th ODI ton after 1095 days

Steven Smith raises his bat and helmet to celebrate scoring century during the third one-day international cricket match between India and Australia in Bangalore. (AP Photo) Steven Smith raises his bat and helmet to celebrate scoring century during the third one-day international cricket match between India and Australia in Bangalore. (AP Photo)

Steve Smith completed his ninth ODI century in the third and final match between India and Australia at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday. The century came exactly after two years, and it took him another 27 innings to get to the three-figure mark.

His previous ODI century came against Pakistan at Perth, which Australia won by seven wickets.

This was Smith’s ninth century in 50-over cricket and the third against the Men In Blue. He brought up his century in the 44th over, when he pushed an uppish delivery by Navdeep Saini towards the third man region to complete a single.

However, Smith was removed on 131 off 132 deliveries by Mohammad Shami in the 48th over, while attempting to smash the ball over the boundary ropes. His innings included 14 boundaries and one maximum.

This is also the highest ODI score by an Australian batsman in Bengaluru.

Smith also completed 4000 runs in ODI cricket. Smith(93*) became the fourth-fastest Australian and 16th quickest overall to 4000 ODI runs.

Riding on Steve Smith’s century, Australia have finished with 286/9 from their 50 overs.

