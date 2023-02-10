IND vs AUS: ‘Some Mumbai ex players can never be appreciative of the south’, Murali Vijay takes a dig at Sanjay Manjrekar

Former India cricketer Murali Vijay took no time in responding to commentator Sanjay Manjrekar’s reaction on the former opener’s name on the top of the batters’ conversation rates list.

The incident took place on Day 2 of the 1st India vs Australia Test at Nagpur when a stat was shown on television about conversion rates in Test cricket. Vijay topped the list among Indian batsmen in India. Sanjay seemed a bit surprised at that. And Vijay let his fingers rip on his phone to tweet out.

The list showed Vjay on the top followed by Mohammad Azharuddin, Poly Umrigar, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Taking a dig at Manjrekar, Vijay took to Twitter and wrote,”@sanjaymanjrekar Surprised wow”. Then came the zinger, “Some Mumbai ex-players can never be appreciative of the south ! ”

Best conversion rate in Tests in India. pic.twitter.com/fXFYJIGIB3 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) February 10, 2023

The right-handed batter, who announced retirement from International cricket on January 30, 2023, last played for the country in the Perth Test against Australia in December 2018. He was featured in 61 Tests, 17 ODIs and nine T20 Internationals.

In 61 Tests, Vijay scored 3982 runs at an average of 38.28 with the highest score of 167. He hit 12 hundreds and 15 half-centuries. In 17 ODIs, he made 339 runs and in seven T20Is, he got 169 runs.