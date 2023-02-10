scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 10, 2023
IND vs AUS: ‘Some Mumbai ex players can never be appreciative of the south’, Murali Vijay takes a dig at Sanjay Manjrekar

Murali Vijay topped the list of conversion rates among Indian batsmen in India. Sanjay Manjrekar seemed a bit surprised at that and it led Vijay to express his annoyance on Twitter.

Murali Vijay, Sanjay Manjrekar, IND vs AUSThe incident took place on Day 2 of the 1st India vs Australia Test at Nagpur. (FILE)
IND vs AUS: ‘Some Mumbai ex players can never be appreciative of the south’, Murali Vijay takes a dig at Sanjay Manjrekar
Former India cricketer Murali Vijay took no time in responding to commentator Sanjay Manjrekar’s reaction on the former opener’s name on the top of the batters’ conversation rates list.

The incident took place on Day 2 of the 1st India vs Australia Test at Nagpur when a stat was shown on television about conversion rates in Test cricket. Vijay topped the list among Indian batsmen in India. Sanjay seemed a bit surprised at that. And Vijay let his fingers rip on his phone to tweet out.

The list showed Vjay on the top followed by Mohammad Azharuddin, Poly Umrigar, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Taking a dig at Manjrekar, Vijay took to Twitter and wrote,”@sanjaymanjrekar Surprised wow”. Then came the zinger, “Some Mumbai ex-players can never be appreciative of the south ! ”

The right-handed batter, who announced retirement from International cricket on January 30, 2023, last played for the country in the Perth Test against Australia in December 2018. He was featured in 61 Tests, 17 ODIs and nine T20 Internationals.

In 61 Tests, Vijay scored 3982 runs at an average of 38.28 with the highest score of 167. He hit 12 hundreds and 15 half-centuries. In 17 ODIs, he made 339 runs and in seven T20Is, he got 169 runs.

First published on: 10-02-2023 at 10:46 IST
