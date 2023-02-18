IND vs AUS: ‘Shock opener steals back Aussie initiative, Lyon leaves critics ‘foolish’ – Australian media cock-a-hoop after day 2 Delhi Test

The Sydney Morning Herald led with the headline: “Head and Lyon hand Australia the edge”. And hinted at how tough the last-innings chase will be for India with these lines in their report: “The highest successful fourth-innings run chase at this venue is 276, overhauled five down by both the mighty Viv Richards-led West Indies in 1987 and a 2011 India side that had all-time greats Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman, Rahul Dravid and Virender Sehwag.”

“Head full of steam: Shock opener steals back Aussie initiative” was the headline for Code Sports. “But Head has seized the ascendancy back for Australia, with a blazing knock, which included five fours and a six in a replica of how he plays on home soil … Australia brought up 50 runs in just 9.1 overs to put India on the backfoot and not letting their spinners settle into their work.”

Stumps on Day 2⃣ of the second #INDvAUS Test! 1️⃣ wicket for @imjadeja as Australia reach 61/1 at the end of day's play. A crucial day coming up tomorrow 👌🏻 Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/hQpFkyZGW8…#TeamIndia | @mastercardindia pic.twitter.com/Jr6AHAGDUf — BCCI (@BCCI) February 18, 2023

Fox Sports predicts a “thriller” and takes at dig who exactly we don’t know with these lines about Nathan Lyon.

“Can you believe some people were questioning Nathan Lyon’s spot in the Test side a few days ago? Well, they’re looking pretty foolish at the moment.”

Lyon became the third player after Muttiah Muralitharan and James Anderson to take 100 Test wickets against India. This was also his 8th five-for, the most by any Test bowler against India. Murali had 7 and Imran Khan, Malcolm Marshall, Ian Botham, and Anderson had 6 each.

““Knowing Nathan Lyon, he does doubt himself a bit, and gets really nervous before games,” Michael Hussey said on Fox Cricket. “Seeing Murphy do so well in that first Test match, he would have been thinking, ‘Oh gosh, when’s it my turn?’“He bowled beautifully and got great reward.

Sen Radio too were ecstatic with Nathan Lyon. “Nathan Lyon has singlehandedly turned the second Test – and possibly the series”. Their headline screamed: ‘Lyon fires up in Delhi as India crumbles’.

The public-owned ABC radio were more circumspect, saying the “game was in a balance”.