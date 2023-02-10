IND vs AUS: Sachin Tendulkar lauds India’s ‘RRR’ in 1st Test at Nagpur

IND vs AUS: Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has lauded team India’s ‘RRR’ who have helped India get ahead in this Test. Hailing the trio of Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin and Rohit Sharma, Tendulkar took to Twitter and wrote,” RRR. The trio of Rohit, Ravindra & Ravichandran have helped India get ahead in this Test.@ImRo45 has led from the front with his 100 while @ashwinravi99 & @imjadeja have got us important breakthroughs.”

Rohit Sharma produced a captain’s knock of 120 runs to put India in the driver’s seat. Replying to Australia’s below-par 177, India were 226-5 at tea on the second day, with Rohit looking assured after registering his ninth test hundred, which included 15 fours and two sixes.

Jadeja, who had claimed 5-47 with the ball, continued to torment Australia as he scored a half-century (still batting). On the other hand, when the day started, Ravichandran Ashwin got into the act as well, showing why he is a man with five centuries and 13 half centuries. But he lost his wicket for 23 runs with youngster Todd Murphy claiming his wicket too after taking KL Rahul’s scalp on Day 1.

Talking about the game, Jadeja is accompanied by Axar Patel who, so far, has moved past 30 in 65 balls. As the duo combats the Aussie bowling attack, they will look to add more runs befor the stumps on the 2nd day in Raipur.