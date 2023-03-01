IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma survives two close calls in Mitchell Starc’s first over

The Third India vs Australia Test started with a thrill at Indore when Indian skipper Rohit Sharma nicked the first ball from Mitchell Starc. Australia appealed and it was given not out. After much deliberations, the stand-in skipper Steve Smith, Starc and keeper Carey opted not to go for a review.

It was an appeal for caught behind straightaway. There was a noise as the ball passed the bat. Umpire Menon didn’t hear anything. There’s a spike on the UltraEdge. The Aussie disappointment was evident on coach Mcdonald’s face in the dressing room.

The fourth delivery of the first over also had an appeal. This time for LBW. Starc got the ball to swing in and he beats the inside edge, Rohit prods forward and is cut into half, and the ball brushes the pad on the way.

However, Rohit ran out of luck and soon departed for just 12 runs in the 6th over when Kuhnemann cleaned him up. Australia would be a bit relieved as the missed opportunities didn’t cost them much.

Earlier, India won the toss for the first time in the home series against Australia and elected to batin Indore on Wednesday. Steve Smith is leading Australia in the absence of regular captain Pat Cummins who has returned home in Sydney to be with his ailing mother.

Mitchell Starc recovered from a finger injury to replace Cummins in the pace attack, while a fit-again Cameron Green walked in for opener David Warner, who returned home having fractured his elbow in the second test in New Delhi.

India won in Nagpur and New Delhi, both inside three days, to take a 2-0 lead in the four-match series for the Border Gavaskar Trophy.