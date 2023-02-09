scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 09, 2023
IND vs AUS: Comeback man Ravindra Jadeja’s registers his eleventh five-wicket haul

Ravindra Jadeja after making a comeback from a long injury layoff troubled the Australian top order. He finished with 5-47 from 22 overs.

India's Ravindra Jadeja, left, celebrates the wicket of Australia's Steve Smith with India's cricket captain Rohit Sharma during the first day of the first cricket test match between India and Australia in Nagpur, India, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

Left-arm-spinner Ravindra Jadeja picked up his eleventh five wickets during the first Test between India and Australia on Day 1 at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur on Thursday.

The wrecker-in-chief during the second session broke the 82-run stand between Steve Smith (37) and Marnus Labuschagne (49) before trapping Matt Renshaw and Todd Murphy.

Jadeja then trapped Peter Handscomb (31) in the final session of the day as Australia were bowled out in 63.5 overs.

Courtesy of Jadeja’s 11th five-wicket haul India skittled out Australia for 177 in their first innings just after the tea break.

Alex Carrey scored a 33-ball 36 before veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin (3/42), who was the other wicket-taker for India in the second session, ended his stay in the middle.

Ashwin has gone past 450 wickets with the wicket of Carey. The off-spinner is now the second-highest wicket-taker in the history of Indian cricket behind legendary leg-spinner Anil Kumble.

However, the magician achieved the feat in 89 test matches second fastest to the number behind the Sri Lankan spinner Muttiah Muralitharan who completed the feat in just 80 Test matches.

Earlier, pacers Mohammed Shami (1/18) and Mohammed Siraj (1/30) dealt early blows to the visitors, removing openers Usman Khwaja (1) and David Warner (1) within the first three overs.

Earlier in the day Cummins won the toss and elected to bat first. Todd Murphy made his debut for Australia. For India KS Bharath and Suryakumar Yadav received their first test caps.

First published on: 09-02-2023 at 15:33 IST
