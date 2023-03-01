IND vs AUS: Ravindra Jadeja scripts record, joins Kapil Dev in elite list

India all rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Wednesday scripted a unique record after he bagged Travis Head’s wicket in the 1st Day of the 3rd Test between India vs Australia in Indore.

After snaring Head, Jadeja became only the second Indian after the legendary Kapil Dev to have 500 wickets and score 5000 runs in international cricket.

Jadeja has scored 5,527 runs in 298 matches with three hundreds and 31 half-centuries, with his highest score being of 175* against Sri Lanka last year.

In the match, Jadeja ultimately finished the day with 4/63, taking all four wickets for India including that of stand-in captain Steve Smith (26 off 38) before close of play.

Earlier, having lost seven of the batters by the end of the opening session, India could add only 25 more runs to their total with Matthew Kuhnemann (5/16) ending with career-best figures in first-class cricket.

If it wasn’t for Umesh Yadav’s 17 off 13 balls, India would have struggled to get past the 100-run mark. Virat Kohli top-scored for India with 22 off 52 balls.

When India were batting, the pitch seemed unplayable but Usman Khawaja (60) and Co. showed the way to the home team.

Khawaja’s gritty knock had a couple of drives on the off-side. He was also not shy of playing the reverse sweep but mostly played straight.

The southpaw hardly put a foot wrong in his crafty knock but when he did, he had to pay for it. In the 43rd over of the innings, Khawaja went for the sweep from around the off-stump off Jadeja and ended up giving a catch at deep midwicket.

Trailing 0-2 in the series, Australia came out with a strong resolve and purpose to end the day at 156 for four, taking a 47-run lead.