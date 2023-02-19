Following my friend Nathan Lyon for 24 hours: Ravindra Jadeja posts curious Instagram story on Aussie spinner

Ravindra Jadeja, who secured a seven wicket haul in the second innings as India bowled out Australia in the first session for 113 on Sunday, put out a curious Instagram story where he said that he will be following Australia’s spinner Nathan Lyon for 24 hours.

Jadeja, who was not following anyone on Instagram till Lyon, captioned the story, “Following my friend @nath.lyon421 for 24 hours,” along with some laughter emojis.

Lyon has also shared the screengrab of the story on his own Instagram.

On Sunday, the southpaw all-rounder went on to claim a second player of the match and has 17 wickets in the two Tests so far following a comeback to international cricket from an injury.

It was Jadeja’s 12th five-wicket haul in tests, as he picked a match-haul of 10 wickets for 110 runs. His previous innings’ best was 7-49 against England at Chennai in 2016.

He thoroughly exposed a technically ill-equipped and mentally messed up Australian batting unit with a career-best seven for 42 as India won the second Test by six wickets to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

The Australian batters paid the price for some atrocious shot selection as Jadeja, who enjoyed a 10-wicket match haul, along with Ravichandran Ashwin (3/59) decimated the visitors in the morning session, bowling them out for 113 in 31.1 overs. The last nine wickets fell for 52 runs.

After the match, Jadeja took a sly dig on the Australia batters for trying to sweep him all the time. In their second essay, six Australian batsmen got out while trying to sweep.

“Don’t think a sweep is a good option against me on this kind of wicket,” Jadeja told Sanjay Manjrekar at the post-match presentation.