Thursday, Feb 09, 2023
IND vs AUS: R Ashwin becomes only second Indian after Anil Kumble to scalp 450 or more Test wickets

Australia is bowled out for 177. After a decent first session in the morning, Australia lost their way in the afternoon. At the tea break, the visitors were reduced to 174-8. Lost the remaining two wickets in no time after the tea break.

India's Ravichandran Ashwin, second from left, celebrates the wicket of Australia's Alex Carey during the first day of the first cricket test match between India and Australia in Nagpur, India, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
IND vs AUS: R Ashwin becomes only second Indian after Anil Kumble to scalp 450 or more Test wickets
Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has gone past 450 wickets in Test matches during the first Test between India and Australia on day-1 at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur on Thursday.

The 36-year-old picked up the wicket of Australian wicket-keeper batter Alexy Carey to reach the milestone. Ashwin is now the second-highest wicket-taker in the history of Indian cricket behind legendary leg-spinner Anil Kumble.

However, the magician achieved the feat in 89 test matches second fastest to the number behind the Sri Lankan spinner Muttiah Muralitharan who completed the feat in just 80 Test matches.

After picking up Carey Ashwin who looked rusty in the morning session got into his rhythm and picked up Australian skipper Pat Cummins for six runs and the final wicket of the innings Scott Boland.

Australia is bowled out for 177. After a decent first session in the morning, Australia lost their way in the afternoon. At the tea break, the visitors were reduced to 174-8. Lost the remaining two wickets in no time after the tea break.

Marnus Labuschange 49(123) and Steve Smith 37(107) who looked comfortable in the morning were dismissed by left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja in the post-lunch session.

Jadeja has been the pick of the Indian bowling with five wickets. Ashwin chipped in with three wickets. Siraj and Shami picked up one wicket a piece.

Earlier in the day Cummins won the toss and elected to bat first. Todd Murphy made his debut for Australia. For India KS Bharath and Suryakumar Yadav received their first test caps.

India will be looking to pile on decent first innings lead.

First published on: 09-02-2023 at 15:08 IST
