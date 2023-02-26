‘Lack of application and the lack of discipline was unreal’: Ravi Shastri’s verdict on Australia’s debacle in first two Tests

India’s former coach and broadcaster Ravi Shastri said Australia’s lack of application and not having belief in their defence have cost the side the first two Tests against India in the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy.

Shastri speaking to the ICC Review Podcast, said, “I think application (has let them down) more than anything else; the lack of belief in their own defence.”

“The lack of application and the lack of discipline was unreal, and Australia paid for it big time,” he added.

Australian batters have been heavily criticized for playing sweep shots and getting out by former players and pundits during the second innings of the Delhi Test.

The 60-year-old also made a point of what is the consequence of not having trust in your defence as he said, “If you don‘t trust your defence, you have no chance because that’s when you entertain thoughts of breaking free, much quicker than you normally should,”

“Sometimes you‘ve got to spend some time at the crease, but how are you going to spend some time at the crease if you don’t trust your defence?” he added.

Shastri speaking on the approach of the senior batsman with likes of Steven Smith and Usman Khawaja said, “But I didn‘t see one Australian batsman (do that). What surprised me was some of their most senior players also came out there and looked to do things out of the ordinary, something they’re not used to.

“So I think it‘s patience, it’s an application, it’s discipline and trusting your defence,” he added.

Peter Handscomb has been the most assured batter with solid temperament and technique in the series so far for Australia. However, even he was trying to play attacking shots in the second innings in Delhi despite scoring a brilliant half-century stitching in some valuable partnerships with the lower-order in the first innings to help Kangaroos post a decent first-inning score.