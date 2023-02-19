‘It wasn’t Chole Bhature, it was Kulcha Chole’: Rahul Dravid reveals Virat Kohli’s food parcel delivery

Team India coach Rahul Dravid on Sunday revealed Virat Kohli’sfood parcel delivery saying “it was Kulcha Chole.”

“It wasn’t Chole Bhature, it was Kulcha Chole,” Dravid told the broadcasters.

Virat Kohli was sitting on the team balcony, chatting with the coach Rahul Dravid, when a person nudged him, holding a food parcel. Kohli turned around and such was his delight that he clapped his hands in great joy, triggering a smile from Dravid.

Dravid said Kohli also tempted him to have a bite.

“He was tempting me with it but I said I’m 50 years old, I can’t handle so much cholesterol anymore,” said Dravid.

Virat Kohli managed 44 and 20 in the second Test and looked at ease against the Australian spinners.

Team India head coach lauded Kohli’s technique against the spinners.

“I thought the judgement of length was really good, there was a sense of calm when he was playing which is a great sign,” said Dravid.

“These are tricky wickets, you can’t play the perfect innings and you need a bit of luck to go your way,” he added.

India have taken a 2-0 lead in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

The third test will be played in Indore from March 1. Dharamsala was initially scheduled to host the game, before the venue was changed after a delay in the relaying of the outfield.