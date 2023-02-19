scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 19, 2023
‘We’ll continue to back him’: Rahul Dravid backs out of form KL Rahul

KL Rahul needs to trust his processes, says Rahul Dravid.

Indian batter KL Rahul walks off the field after being dismissed during the third day of the 2nd test cricket. (PTI)

Team India head coach Rahul Dravid on Sunday said that the team management has complete trust in KL Rahul’s class and will continue to back the out-of-form opener.

KL Rahul failed again after getting dismissed for 17 in India’s 1st innings and 1 in the second. With Shubman Gill waiting in the wings India’s Test team vice-captain is under fire.

“I think he needs to trust his processes,” Dravid told the broadcasters.

“This is just a phase, he has been one of our most successful overseas openers. He’s got hundreds in South Africa and England, we’ll continue to back him.

“I believe he has the quality and class to come out of this. It is great working with this unit, managing formats is the most difficult part. But there’s not a lot of technical coaching, just simple conversations and challenging them, and giving them a pat on the back when they do well,” he said.

Former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad once again ripped into KL Rahul’s inclusion in the Indian Test team, branding the batter’s run as “torrid”.

A few days ago, Prasad had tweeted that Rahul’s place in the team was based not on performance but favouritism.

“Rahul’s selection is not based on performance but favouritism. Has been consistently inconsistent and for someone who has been around for 8 years not converted potential into performances,” Prasad had written on Twitter.

Rahul’s saga of failures led to questions from experts including Sunil Gavaskar and Mark Waugh as well. According to Gavaskar, Rahul has a mental block and doesn’t know whether to go forward or back.

“He doesn’t know whether to go back or come forward. With KL Rahul, he takes his front foot across and the ball is turning into you, you have to play with a straight bat but when you take your front foot across like that you are left with no choice but to play with an angled bat,” Gavaskar said on Star Sports.

First published on: 19-02-2023 at 15:32 IST
