scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 19, 2023
Advertisement

‘Ahh… Not really, at least before the series ends’: Pujara on teaching sweep shots to Australia

It is a special feeling when your family watches you playing the 100th game, says Cheteshwar Pujara.

Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Cheteshwar PujaraBorder-Gavaskar Trophy: Cheteshwar Pujara after scoring the winning runs for India on Sunday in the second Ind vs Aus Test. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)
Listen to this article
‘Ahh… Not really, at least before the series ends’: Pujara on teaching sweep shots to Australia
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Playing his 100th Test, Cheteshwar Pujara on Sunday hit the winning run as India beat Australia by six wickets to go 2-0 up in the four-match series. With the win at Feroz Shah Kotla, India have retained the Border-Gavaskar series.

Speaking to the broadcasters, Pujara on Sunday said, pl;saying sweep shot on the low and slow Delhi surface was not ideal.

Former Australian opener Matthew Hayden asked Pujara about teaching sweep shots to Aussies in their dressing room. He replied: ” Ahh… Not really, at least before the series ends (smiles).”

On playing his 100th Test, he said: “Yeah, it has been a great Test match. Unfortunately, I didn’t get many runs in the first innings. I knew that if I stayed in the crease for a while and played initial balls well, I could do well.”

Unfortunately, he couldn’t score many runs in the first innings of the second Test; he was trapped lbw by Australian spinner Nathan Lyon for a duck.

“It is a special feeling when your family watches you playing the 100th game. I am really happy about the occasion. I was really happy them seeing me finish off the match with a boundary, ” he added.”

Earlier today, Pujara’s domestic team Saurashtra registered a 9-wicket win over Bengal to claim their second Ranji Trophy title. Congratulating the team, the 35-year-old batter said, “Happy for the boys of Saurashtra for winning the Ranji Trophy. I did have an eye on the proceedings till lunch but couldn’t see what happened afterwards. Congratulations to all the Saurashtra boys.”

“I thought we might end up chasing 200-250. But kudos to our bowlers for restricting them to such a low score,” Pujara said on the last session of the second Test in Delhi.

Advertisement

When asked about playing sweep shot on this pitch, the Saurashtra star said, “Sweep is not an ideal shot to play with low bounce, but I’ve worked on it. With my game, I use my feet well and try to judge length as early as possible. I’ve always done that throughout my career. Not really, it was the initial phase when you walk out to bat. Some balls spun and some went straighter. Once you play 30-40 balls, it’s a good pitch to bat. Once the ball gets softer, it gets easier to bat on.”

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja led Australia’s demolition with the ball as India triumphed by six wickets inside three days of the second test to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with a 2-0 lead in the four-match series.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Can badminton ever go the tennis ‘pro’ way?
Can badminton ever go the tennis ‘pro’ way?
Green energy shoots appear after investors’ summit, UP government to redr...
Green energy shoots appear after investors’ summit, UP government to redr...
GST Council reaches consensus to create tribunal, new rate cuts
GST Council reaches consensus to create tribunal, new rate cuts
HAL readies plan for medium-lift choppers to replace ageing Mi-17s
HAL readies plan for medium-lift choppers to replace ageing Mi-17s

Jadeja claimed a career-best 7-42 as he and Ravichandran Ashwin (3-59) routed Australia for a paltry 113 in their second innings at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The third test in Indore will begin on March 1.

First published on: 19-02-2023 at 14:41 IST
Next Story

‘Don’t think the sweep is a good option against me on this kind of wicket’: Ravindra Jadeja takes a dig on Australian batters

Only in Express | Snubbed on video, Iran Foreign Minister scraps visit to India next month
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Cheteshwar Pujara
Cheteshwar Pujara’s 100th Test: Pujara becomes 13th Indian to reach the milestone
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Feb 19: Latest News
close