‘Probably not the right selection call’: Ian Healy on Todd Murphy’s inclusion in 1st Test Australia playing XI

Former Australian cricketer Ian Healy has lashed out at Australia’s team selection for the first Border Gavaskar Trophy Test at Nagpur and said Todd Murphy’s debut was a wrong call. Talking on SEN 1170 Breakfast, he said, “In my eyes, probably not the right selection call.”

Australia were bundled up for 177 on Day 1 of the match after skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to bat on a spin-friendly pitch.

“I think he can bowl extremely well and he’s right in the shadow of Nathan Lyon for whenever he’s needed, but for me, we’ve left on the bench our most experienced spinners in Ashton Agar and Mitch Swepson.

“If we’re not going to use them yesterday they might as well pack their Baggy Greens away. I think we needed more variety and more experience,” he said.With Murphy spinning the ball the same way as Australia’s dominant spinner Lyon, Healy believes a lack of variation hurt the Aussies in the final session on Thursday night.

“I thought Todd bowled well, he bowled pretty well. He went around the wicket though, I don’t think they can stay around the wicket to right-handers as long today, they’re going to really have to get some shape, drifting away from the right-handers and spinning back from outside off stump, ” he added.

All eyes will be on captain Rohit Sharma on Day 2 as he led India’s robust reply with a typically belligerent 56 not out that included nine boundaries.