scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 10, 2023
Advertisement

‘Probably not the right selection call’: Ian Healy on Todd Murphy’s inclusion in 1st Test Australia playing XI

Australia were bundled up for 177 on Day 1 of the match after skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to bat on a spin-friendly pitch.

IND vs AUS, TOdd Murphy, IND vs AUS Day 2, Border Gavaskar TrophyTodd Murphy became the country’s 465th men’s Test cricketer if he manages to debut in Nagpur Test. (Twitter)
Listen to this article
‘Probably not the right selection call’: Ian Healy on Todd Murphy’s inclusion in 1st Test Australia playing XI
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Former Australian cricketer Ian Healy has lashed out at Australia’s team selection for the first Border Gavaskar Trophy Test at Nagpur and said Todd Murphy’s debut was a wrong call. Talking on SEN 1170 Breakfast, he said, “In my eyes, probably not the right selection call.”

Australia were bundled up for 177 on Day 1 of the match after skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to bat on a spin-friendly pitch.

“I think he can bowl extremely well and he’s right in the shadow of Nathan Lyon for whenever he’s needed, but for me, we’ve left on the bench our most experienced spinners in Ashton Agar and Mitch Swepson.

“If we’re not going to use them yesterday they might as well pack their Baggy Greens away. I think we needed more variety and more experience,” he said.With Murphy spinning the ball the same way as Australia’s dominant spinner Lyon, Healy believes a lack of variation hurt the Aussies in the final session on Thursday night.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
This Kerala district admin’s resolve paved way for a pilgrimage’s progress
This Kerala district admin’s resolve paved way for a pilgrimage’s progress
Delhi Confidential: A big spread at Hooda’s special lunch
Delhi Confidential: A big spread at Hooda’s special lunch
Adani’s high leverage has come under lens, but other Indian firms not far...
Adani’s high leverage has come under lens, but other Indian firms not far...
Man held for mowing down journalist made similar attempt on an activist t...
Man held for mowing down journalist made similar attempt on an activist t...
Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

“I thought Todd bowled well, he bowled pretty well. He went around the wicket though, I don’t think they can stay around the wicket to right-handers as long today, they’re going to really have to get some shape, drifting away from the right-handers and spinning back from outside off stump, ” he added.

All eyes will be on captain Rohit Sharma on Day 2 as he led India’s robust reply with a typically belligerent 56 not out that included nine boundaries.

First published on: 10-02-2023 at 09:10 IST
Next Story

Shamita Shetty opens up about career lows, industry letting her down: ‘I started off with Yash Raj Films…’

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

In Photos: New Zealand team practice ahead of 3rd T20I against India
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Feb 10: Latest News
close