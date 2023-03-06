IND vs AUS: PM Narendra Modi to be in attendance for first day of Ahmedabad Test with Australian PM Anthony Albanese

With all to play for in the fourth and final India-Australia Test in Ahmedabad starting Thursday, March 9, the Prime Ministers of the two countries will be in attendance on day one.

PM Narendra Modi, who the refurbished stadium in Motera is named after, is set to be joined in attendance by his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese, who will be on an official visit to India from March 8 to 11.

India won both of the Tests played at the Motera ground since it was renamed the Narendra Modi Stadium in 2021.

Having retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the fourth consecutive time having won the first two Tests in Nagpur and Delhi, India were bested by Australia in the third meeting in Indore, leaving the series at 2-1 going into the final Test.

After winning the toss and opting to bat first, India bundled out for 109 on day one before Australia secured an 88 run lead in the first innings.

In the second innings, the hosts only managed to score 163, giving the visitors only 76 runs to chase, which they did early in the first session on day three with nine wickets in hand.