Friday, Feb 24, 2023
I have decided against returning to India at this time as my mother is ill, says Pat Cummins

Steve Smith to lead Australia in the third Test in Indore, starting from March 1.

Pat Cummins, Pat Cummins on India tour, IND vs AUS, AUstralia skipper Pat Cummins I feel I am best being here with my family," Pat Cummins said. (AP)
I have decided against returning to India at this time as my mother is ill, says Pat Cummins
Australia captain Pat Cummins will miss the third Test against India having returned to Australia to attend to his ill mother. His deputy Steve Smith has been appointed captain for the Indore Test, starting from March 1.

“I have decided against returning to India at this time as my mother is ill and in palliative care. I feel I am best being here with my family,” Cummins said. “I appreciate the overwhelming support I have received from Cricket Australia and my teammates. Thanks for your understanding,” Cricket Australia said a statement.

Meanwhile, Steve Smith, who has spent four days in Dubai with his wife Dani following the second Test has re-joined the Australia squad in Delhi on Thursday.

It will be the third time Smith has led the Test side since his reinstatement as vice-captain in 2021. Smith has filled in as skipper for two Tests that Cummins has been unavailable for – both of which have been in Adelaide.

Smith was captain for 34 Tests between 2014 and 2018, including Australia’s most recent Test tour of India in 2017, in which he has scored three centuries.

Australia have suffered twin injuries blow ahead of the third Test with pacer Josh Hazlewood and opener David Warner are ruled out from the remaining two matches. Hazlewood will fly home to Australia due to an ongoing Achilles injury, while Warner has been ruled out of Australia’s remaining two Test matches in India after injuring his elbow and sustaining a concussion. Left-arm spinner, Ashton Agar, who was in the original squad, is all set to fly home.

However, Cameron Green and Mitchell Starc’s availability will give a boost to Australia. Green’s return would give Australia a second seam-bowling option and they can afford to play three spinners. Mitchell Starc, who is also on the mend from a serious finger concern, is expected to be available to play and could be a direct replacement for Cummins.

First published on: 24-02-2023 at 11:33 IST
