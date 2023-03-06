scorecardresearch
Monday, Mar 06, 2023
Advertisement

IND vs AUS: Pat Cummins to miss fourth Test against India, Steve Smith to lead in Ahmedabad

Pat Cummins will remain in Australia with his family and Steve Smith will again captain in his absence.

Pat Cummins, Steve Smith, IND vs AUS, 4th Test India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Ahmedabad Test, Pat Cummins not to returnCummins left India just hours after the second Test loss in Delhi, flying home to Sydney to be with his mother Maria is ill with breast cancer and is in palliative care. (Reuters)
Listen to this article
IND vs AUS: Pat Cummins to miss fourth Test against India, Steve Smith to lead in Ahmedabad
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Australia captain Pat Cummins will miss the fourth Border-Gavaskar Test against India in Ahmedabad, Cricket Australia said in a statement.

Cummins left India just hours after the second Test loss in Delhi, flying home to Sydney to be with his mother, Maria is ill with breast cancer and is in palliative care.

Steve Smith, who has been appointed captain for the Indore Test will continue to lead Australia in the Ahmedabad Test as well.

“No call has yet been made on Cummins’ availability for the three-match ODI series that follows the Tests, with the fast bowler having also been appointed as 50-over captain last year,” said Cricket Australia in a statement.

Australia’s stand-in skipper Steve Smith has made it clear that he has no interest in captaincy as this is a Pat Cummins team.

Australia’s captain Steve Smith, right, shake hands with India’s Mohammed Siraj, second left, after Australia won the third cricket test match against India in Indore, India, Friday, March 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Surjeet Yadav)

“My time as captain is done. This is Patty’s team,” Smith told reporters after the Indore Test.

During the post-match presentation, Smith said he enjoys captaining in the sub-continent.

Advertisement

“I really enjoyed this week. I like captaining in this part of the world. I feel like I understand the conditions really well and the intricacies of the game,” Smith said in the post-match presentation.

“There’s an event every ball … it’s a lot different to the other parts of the world.

“I think I did a reasonable job this week.”

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Australia has won the third Test by nine wickets in Indore.

Advertisement

The fourth and final Test match at Ahmedabad will start from March 9.

Jhye Richardson ruled out from ODI series

Australia pacer Jhye Richardson has been ruled out from the ODI series after he suffered a recurrence of a left hamstring injury while playing club cricket.

Nathan Ellis has replaced Richardson in the squad.

Also Read
Ujjwala Pawar: 'We played in front of 50,000 people in the late 1970’s'
england cricket, mental health issues, Sarah Taylor, sarah taylor mental health issues, sarah taylor england
Former England cricketer Sarah Taylor announces partner’s pregnancy, says...
Watch: Shaheen Afridi marries Shahid Afridi's daughter in a grand ceremon...
Bangladesh vs Netherlands, Highlights, T20 World Cup 2022: Bangladesh win...

Richardson has also missed the recently-concluded Big Bash League (BBL) due to a hamstring injury.

First published on: 06-03-2023 at 12:13 IST
Next Story

Newly-elected Meghalaya MLAs take oath in special Assembly session

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Colonel CK Naydu
Colonel CK Naydu: Team India’s first Test cricket captain’s statue unveiled at the Holkar stadium in Indore
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Mar 06: Latest News
close