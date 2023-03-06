IND vs AUS: Pat Cummins to miss fourth Test against India, Steve Smith to lead in Ahmedabad

Australia captain Pat Cummins will miss the fourth Border-Gavaskar Test against India in Ahmedabad, Cricket Australia said in a statement.

Cummins left India just hours after the second Test loss in Delhi, flying home to Sydney to be with his mother, Maria is ill with breast cancer and is in palliative care.

Steve Smith, who has been appointed captain for the Indore Test will continue to lead Australia in the Ahmedabad Test as well.

“No call has yet been made on Cummins’ availability for the three-match ODI series that follows the Tests, with the fast bowler having also been appointed as 50-over captain last year,” said Cricket Australia in a statement.

Australia’s stand-in skipper Steve Smith has made it clear that he has no interest in captaincy as this is a Pat Cummins team.

Australia's captain Steve Smith, right, shake hands with India's Mohammed Siraj, second left, after Australia won the third cricket test match against India in Indore, India, Friday, March 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Surjeet Yadav)

“My time as captain is done. This is Patty’s team,” Smith told reporters after the Indore Test.

During the post-match presentation, Smith said he enjoys captaining in the sub-continent.

“I really enjoyed this week. I like captaining in this part of the world. I feel like I understand the conditions really well and the intricacies of the game,” Smith said in the post-match presentation.

“There’s an event every ball … it’s a lot different to the other parts of the world.

“I think I did a reasonable job this week.”

Australia has won the third Test by nine wickets in Indore.

The fourth and final Test match at Ahmedabad will start from March 9.

Jhye Richardson ruled out from ODI series

Australia pacer Jhye Richardson has been ruled out from the ODI series after he suffered a recurrence of a left hamstring injury while playing club cricket.

Nathan Ellis has replaced Richardson in the squad.

Richardson has also missed the recently-concluded Big Bash League (BBL) due to a hamstring injury.