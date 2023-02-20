IND vs AUS: Pat Cummins to fly home due to personal reasons- Report

Australia Test captain Pat Cummins will rush home from India mid-Test series to deal with a private family matter, as per a report in the NewsCorp.

Given the second Test ended on Day 3, there is a 10-day break between the two matches. It’s stated that Cummins will return home to Sydney for a couple of days before flying back to India for the third Test in Indore.

“The 29-year-old will travel to Sydney for a couple of days before returning to India ahead of the third Test in Indore, which gets underway on Wednesday, March 1,” the report said.

Cummins has taken three wickets this series at an average of 39.66.

The hosts had won the first test in Nagpur by an innings and 132 runs, also within three days.

“I thought 260 was a decent score in the first innings. India batted well, even with just one or two partnerships. We were ahead of the game and slipped. So that’s disappointing for us. We need a review on what could have been done differently,” said Cummins, after the loss.

At the press conference, Cummins admitted that some of his teammates “went out of their methods,” as they kept getting out to sweep and and reverse sweep.

“I thought they (India) bowled really well. It’s not easy out there, but perhaps some guys went away from their methods,” Cummins said after the match.

The Delhi game invoked similar feelings like Nagpur Test where Australia lost all 10 wickets in a session. On Sunday, they lost nine in just about 90 odd minutes in the morning.

“It’s disappointing, this game was a similar story to Nagpur second innings. Felt like we were in a really good position for most of it, probably a few runs short in the end.

“In Nagpur maybe we underplayed. We probably overplayed it here at times in the second innings. You have got to find a way to try and put pressure back on the bowlers.

“They are really, really good bowlers, especially in these conditions.”